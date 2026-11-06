Antifa bike ride targets Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia — on eve of Kristallnacht anniversary

Local leaders in Pennsylvania are condemning a demonstration targeting Jewish businesses on the eve of the 88th anniversary of the infamous Kristallnacht attacks in Nazi Germany.

The self-described "Anti-fascist" group Philly Bike on Your Left has promoted the ride, and a flyer that the group posted on social media specifically cites Jewish-owned businesses and crosses them out.

'As the political ideology of Zionism dies a long deserved death these businesses will die with it. Free Palestine.'

"NO BUSINESS FOR ZIONISTS!" read the text on the flyer. "THESE ZIONIST ESTABLISHMENTS MUST GO! NOT IN OUR CITY!"

The ride is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

The flyer did not mention Kristallnacht, but the boycott will be held just one day from the 88th anniversary of the violent attacks on Jewish people and businesses.

The groups behind the boycott said in a statement online they want to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause. They also called the action an "anti-fascist" operation and insisted that "conflating Zionism with Judaism" is "disingenuous."

"As the political ideology of Zionism dies a long deserved death these businesses will die with it. Free Palestine," the statement concluded.

Philadelphia Democrat Mayor Cherelle Parker was among those who condemned the ride.

"As Mayor, I serve every Philadelphian under the explicit premise that freedom of speech and freedom from fear are not competing values," she wrote in a lengthy statement. "No one should be targeted, threatened, or made to feel unwelcome because of their faith, identity, or background. Every person deserves to feel safe and respected in the city they call home."

She went on to say singling out businesses because the owners are Jewish is "unacceptable" and has no place in Philadelphia.

"Let me be clear: safety is non-negotiable," she continued.

"Anyone who engages in threats, intimidation, or unlawful conduct will beheld accountable. One Philly, A United City will always mean that every Philadelphian can feel safe, respected, and welcome, with no place for threats, intimidation, or harassment."

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Parker said local law enforcement would coordinate to maintain safety and order during the demonstration.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania called on "every Democrat of conscience" to "condemn this sick parade of rank antisemitism."

Commissioner Jeffrey Nash characterized the boycott as an "appalling act of hatred, bigotry, and intimidation towards the Jewish community."

Some of the businesses targeted will remain open to defy the intimidation from the groups.

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