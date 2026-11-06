Salon is dead, leaving behind a legacy of fake news and leftist slop. Here's the worst in show.

It's been a rough couple of years for liberal rags, and this week, the digital pile of liberal media carcasses grew just a little taller.

On Thursday, Salon announced that it was "ceasing publication" after 31 years. The company cited the changing "business realities of independent digital journalism" and an unsustainable publishing model as its reasons for calling it quits.

'Get f—ked, you lying scum.'

"Salon helped demonstrate what digital journalism could be and could become," the publication said in its announcement. "We hope that legacy will continue to matter long after today."

Salon — which called Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American who died after his imprisonment by North Korean communists, "America's biggest idiot frat boy" — leaves behind a legacy of fake news, liberal agitprop, plagiarism, and headlines such as "Let’s hope the Boston Marathon bomber is a white American" and "White men must be stopped: The very future of mankind depends on it."

One of the publication's most brazen pieces of fake news was its June 2021 article attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) titled: "DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state."

Contrary to Salon's false claim, House Bill 233 requires "the State Board of Education and the Board of Governors, respectively, to annually assess intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity at certain institutions" by way of a survey.

RELATED: DeSantis unloads on Vivek Ramaswamy: 'Tech guy who wants to bring in foreign workers'

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Salon duped horror writer Stephen King and other liberals such as former Obama campaign staffer Jon Cooper and the pro-Democrat activist group MeidasTouch with its false claim.

After multiple fact-checks and amid significant backlash, Salon changed its headline and acknowledged that the debunked article conveyed a "misleading impression of what the Florida law actually said."

The foreign-owned publication did not, however, learn its lesson after maligning DeSantis and other Florida Republicans.

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Salon branded the GOP a "terrorist group" and suggested that "MAGA and Christian nationalism" presented a greater threat than "Hamas could ever be." It also pushed characterizations of President Donald Trump and his allies as Nazis.

Salon blogger Chauncey DeVega claimed in a Sept. 26, 2024, piece that "Donald Trump and his surrogates are continuing to channel and amplify Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This is not random or happenstance. It is part of a strategy."

DeVega, writing in the wake of multiple attempts on the president's life, further claimed that Trump was planning "to turn America into a type of Fourth Reich" and planning an "ethnic cleansing."

While keen to smear Republicans as terrorists and Nazis, Salon did its apparent best to humanize pedophiles.

In September 2015, Salon published an article titled, "I'm a pedophile, but not a monster," with the sub-headline, "I'm attracted to children but unwilling to act on it. Before judging me harshly, would you be willing to listen?"

The article by self-identified American pedophile Todd Nickerson characterized pedophilia as a sexual orientation and pedophiles as victims who "suffer in silence"; insinuated there might be good things about having that particular "sexuality"; and called on readers to "be understanding and supportive."

Like its article mocking Warmbier and its article titled "'Genetic sexual attraction is normal, and very real': A woman describes the reality of parent-child incest," Salon's pedophile article was later scrubbed from its website. Salon's article defending humans having sex with dolphins is, however, still up on its website.

The demise of Salon — which was valued at $107 million when it went public in 1999 — was generally well-received.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo appears to have captured the dominant sentiment about the demise of Salon with his tweet Thursday: "Get f—ked, you lying scum."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!