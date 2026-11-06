Remains of missing 10-year-old girl found in car trunk — police arrest shocking suspect

Philadelphia residents who helped search for a missing 10-year-old are stunned and angry after the girl's foster mother was arrested more than a week later.

The Philadelphia Police Dept. issued the missing notice Monday for Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford, who was last seen alive on Oct. 22 according to investigators.

Prosecutors said objects may have been used to cause the injuries and that there were signs of abuse.

On Thursday, the police announced that the girl's remains had been found.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said that a video from Oct. 26 led police to find Alford's remains. The video showed a person removing a body from a home in West Philadelphia at about 1:53 in the morning.

"It was that video that then led law enforcement officials to a suspect vehicle, which then led law enforcement officials to find that vehicle and find a person that they wanted to speak to related to that vehicle," Toczylowski said.

Investigators found the vehicle and discovered the girl's remains in the trunk of the car at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was parked at the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold of Camden County, New Jersey.

A medical examiner said she died of blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.

Prosecutors said objects may have been used to cause the injuries and that there were signs of abuse.

Alford's foster mother, Carprice Williams, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and other offenses, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

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A memorial with balloons and stuffed animals was set up for the girl Thursday evening.

"It's heartbreaking that this is the end result," said Malcolm Jordan, who had joined a search party for the girl. "I just wish it was a different result, man, and we just gotta do what we can to prevent this stuff from happening."

"These balloons are just a symbol of love, the outpouring of love that we have for this baby," another resident said.

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