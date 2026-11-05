Islamic group CAIR suspends operations in Florida after losing lawsuit over terrorist designation

While Democrats are celebrating their midterm victories, the Council on American-Islamic Relations has been forced to suspend operations in the entire state of Florida.

CAIR made the decision to flee the state after it lost a federal lawsuit on Wednesday to reverse its designation by Florida officials as a terrorist group.

'Florida's new law has profoundly disturbing parallels to authoritarian states.'

"This morning, a federal court upheld Florida's Domestic Terrorist Organization law and rejected CAIR's attempt to stop the designations. Great win by our Solicitor General's office and for the people of Florida!" Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media Thursday.

CAIR says it will appeal the case.

CAIR-Florida executive director Hiba Rahim said in a statement that the group was "heartbroken" to have to shut down.

"Florida's new law has profoundly disturbing parallels to authoritarian states, in which political leaders silence and punish dissent without due process," Rahim wrote.

"Governor DeSantis and other officials have unilaterally branded Muslim nonprofits as 'terrorist' with devastating consequences for our rights, our supporters, and the communities we serve. CAIR-Florida categorically rejects Florida officials' baseless designation of us," Rahim continued.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered a brief statement about the ruling.

"Florida is holding CAIR accountable," he wrote on social media.

RELATED: CAIR files discrimination complaint after bacon was intentionally served to the child of a 'visibly Muslim' woman at McDonald's

"The unprecedented notion that Governor DeSantis has the power to punish an American civil rights organization for its speech and unilaterally force the closure of its doors without due process is an affront to the Constitution," reads a statement from CAIR national deputy director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

"We look forward to appealing this initial ruling so that we can protect the rights of everyone in the State of Florida," he added.

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