Teacher who allegedly had baby with 13-year-old student admits to child sex crime — despite victim saying he wasn't raped

A former elementary teacher in New Jersey pleaded guilty to a child sex crime after authorities alleged she gave birth to a baby fathered by one of her students when he was just 13 years old.

Laura Caron, a 36-year-old former elementary teacher, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to the charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct.

'I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything. I started everything.'

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that Caron's plea deal calls for a five-year New Jersey state prison sentence, but she is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 8, 2027.

Caron also must forfeit her teaching license and all future public employment.

Following her prison sentence, Caron must register on the Megan's Law Offender Registry and is subject to parole supervision for the rest of her life.

Before her sentencing, Caron will be evaluated at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel for "classification to determine whether she is deemed repetitive and/or compulsive, which could impact her sentence."

As Blaze News previously reported, Caron was arrested in January 2025 and initially charged with sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

At the time, Caron was a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School in the community of Cape May Court House.

Police said Caron engaged in a years-long inappropriate relationship with the student beginning when he was just 11 years old and in her fifth-grade classroom.

The victim's mother allowed her children to stay overnight at Caron's home.

An affidavit states that the children's father "explained that it began with one or two nights a week and eventually the children stayed with Caron permanently, from 2016 to 2020."

WPVI-TV reported that the then-13-year-old victim fathered a baby with Caron in 2019.

The father of the baby was not immediately known following the birth.

However, the victim's father reportedly made an eyebrow-raising post on Facebook in December 2024 that raised questions about the child's paternity. The victim's father pointed out that there was an uncanny similarity in appearance between himself, his son, and Caron's young daughter.

Court TV reported that the superintendent saw the post, flagged it, and began an investigation — then when detectives interviewed the victim, he confirmed that he was in a sexual relationship with Caron and that he was the father of her child.

Based on interviews with the victim, prosecutors estimated that Caron had sexually abused the student a total of 416 times, according to Court TV.

RELATED: Ex-mayor convicted of child sex crimes walks free after 90 days — judge admits key mistake he made in sentencing

Despite the allegations, the former student publicly defended Caron in February 2025 and demanded that prosecutors drop the charges against his former teacher.

"They need to drop all charges," the former student told the Daily Mail. "I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything. I started everything."

He continued, "If it was up to me, she wouldn't have been in jail. It's been six or seven years. I'm 19, about to be 20."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!