Ex-student who impregnated teacher at 13, now an adult, wants her sexual assault charges dropped: 'I started everything'

An alleged sexual assault victim — who reportedly was only 13 years old when he impregnated his teacher during an illicit relationship — has come forward to call for the child sex crimes charges against the New Jersey woman to be dropped, according to a report.

The Daily Mail said it spoke to the former student — who is now an adult — and noted that he indicated that criminal charges against his former teacher should be dropped.

'I love her with all my heart. She was there for me and my family.'

"They need to drop all charges," the alleged victim said. "I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything. I started everything."

He continued, "If it was up to me, she wouldn't have been in jail. It's been six or seven years. I'm 19, about to be 20."

His former teacher — 34-year-old Laura Caron — delivered a baby in 2019.

Caron is a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, which is located in the community of Cape May Court House on the southernmost tip of New Jersey.

Caron taught the alleged victim and his brother, according to police.

As Blaze News reported last month, the purported victim's mother allegedly became friends with Caron. The mother let the boys and their sister stay at the teacher's house so she could take them to school.

An affidavit states that the children's father "explained that it began with 1 or 2 nights a week and eventually the children stayed with Caron permanently, from 2016 to 2020."

During Caron's first court appearance last month, the judge reportedly described Caron as a "resource family parent" for the children.

The sister of the alleged victim reportedly told investigators that the children would sleep in a shared room on the second floor of the teacher's house. However, the sister reportedly noticed that her brother sometimes was in Caron's bed the next morning.

WPVI-TV reported that the sister would see Caron enter the bathroom when the alleged victim was showering and lock the door behind her.

The alleged victim's brother told investigators that he witnessed Caron sexually assaulting his brother at a time when the two believed he was asleep.

'This stuff is so deep. Like the world has no idea what she has done for my family.'

According to court documents, the sister told investigators that she believed her brother was about 11 years old when suspicious incidents began happening.

However, the alleged victim in the Daily Mail interview rejected any suggestion that the purported sexual abuse happened when he was 11 years old and described the accusations as "crazy."

Caron delivered her baby in 2019 — when the alleged victim was 13 years old and she was 28.

Police launched an investigation into the teacher after the alleged victim's father reportedly made an eyebrow-raising post on Facebook in December 2024. The alleged victim's father pointed out that there was an uncanny similarity in appearance between himself, his son, and the newborn baby.

Caron was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She faces more than 10 years in jail if convicted.

The legal age of consent in New Jersey is 16 years old. However, it is illegal for teachers or anyone with a “duty of care” over children to have sex with minors of any age, according to Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.

Part of Caron's bail conditions include having no contact with her baby's alleged father.

The alleged victim recently told the Daily Mail that the court order has been "a lot" for him.

"I can't talk to them. I wish I could, but I can't, and it sucks," he stated.

The teen said the issues started with his father's Facebook post and that he is now estranged from his dad.

"This stuff is so deep. Like the world has no idea what she has done for my family," he said. "I love her with all my heart. She was there for me and my family."

Middle Township School District Superintendent Dr. David Salvo stated, "When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave."

