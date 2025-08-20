Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances of dozens of officials over Russiagate

The fallout from revelations about the Russiagate scandal has led to security clearances being canceled for 37 current and former officials.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted a statement on social media on Tuesday about the decision ordered by President Donald Trump.

'They undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.'

Gabbard accused the officials of abusing "the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards."

Gabbard posted a list of the officials, some of whom had been previously identified as participating in the generation of the infamous 2017 intelligence community assessment about the Russia collusion allegations.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold," she wrote on social media.

"In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic," Gabbard added.

In July the president accused former President Barack Obama of treason based on the release of documents revealing how the Russia collusion narrative was created. Obama released a rare statement through a spokesperson denying the accusation and belittling the investigation.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," read the statement from Patrick Rodenbush.

RELATED: Trump makes shocking statement as he commends Gabbard for bombshell evidence release

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Rodenbush added. "These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio."

Gabbard has since then released other documents, including one in which former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper apparently wrote that the intelligence community had to compromise on "normal modalities" in order to push out the Russia collusion accusations.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!