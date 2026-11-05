Democrats wasted NO TIME going full mask-off after the election: ‘They’re saying the quiet parts out loud’

Democrats spent the campaign talking about affordability and health care. But now that the votes are in, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says their priorities are becoming much clearer — and they have little to do with either.

“Now you guys are going to be shocked to hear, although all of these radical Democrats who campaigned on, ‘they just want to lower the cost of everything and they’re the ones to do it,’ and ‘they just want good health care,’ and ‘they just want to help the working class’ ... you’re going to be shocked to hear they are already letting the masks slip,” Gonzales says.

“We’re already getting a preview of what life is going to be like in the next couple of years under communist Democrat rule,” she continues.

“Their number one issue is to take down President Trump and everyone surrounding him. They promised they would weaponize the judicial system against us. And I kept saying like, ‘Guys, this is a preview. They’re saying the quiet parts out loud, maybe we should believe them,’” she adds.

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia, who is likely to be the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee, even posted the message “lawyer up” on X.

“And he wasn’t the only one,” Gonzales says, noting that Ron Wyden simply posted “Supoenas,” on X, and Gavin Newsom wrote, “We cannot just turn the damn page on Donald Trump’s corruption. We must expose the grift, hold those responsible accountable.”

“Gosh, if I didn’t know any better, I would think that maybe they didn’t want to lower costs and, you know, fix health care after all. Maybe, just maybe, it’s been all about the authority and control,” Gonzales says.

“Maybe, just maybe, they want to weaponize everything against us, like they just had it under Joe Biden,” she adds.

But it’s not just the weaponization of the government that Republicans have to look forward to.

“Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion. Likely three black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim-American senator, the first gay senator. I love this America,” United States Rep. Ro Khanna said in a video clip posted to social media.

“Oh boy,” Gonzales comments. “I really want to know who my senator likes to sleep with.”

“It’s a ridiculous thing to say. It’s a ridiculous way to govern. But now it’s back,” she adds.

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