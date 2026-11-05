Harmeet Dhillon RESIGNS from Department of Justice

The first high-profile resignation from the Trump administration after the midterm massacre has struck at the Justice Department.

Harmeet Dhillon headed up the Civil Rights Division and reorganized the division in order to focus on Second Amendment and religious rights, college discrimination against Asians and white people, and opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

'We changed it, and that's what we came here to do. And it's done.'

The resignation was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

"Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months," said Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement on social media.

"She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor," he added. "The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors."

While many speculated that she resigned over the devastating results of the midterm elections, Dhillon dispelled the rumors in comments to Fox News Digital.

"I wasn't asked to resign," she said. "I resigned three weeks ago, and [White House chief of staff ] Susie [Wiles] asked me to please wait until after the midterms."

Fox reported that Dhillon had submitted her resignation formally on Thursday, according to a letter the outlet obtained.

Dhillon says she wanted to return to private practice after accomplishing "everything" she had sought to do at the Civil Rights Division.

"We changed it, and that's what we came here to do. And it's done," she said of the transformation at the division.

Hundreds of workers at the Civil Rights Division left during her time there.

"I think there was some denial and they had crying sessions together," Dhillon had said of the workers leaving. "Frankly, it was shocking to them. They had unhappy hours. It was, like, a lot of drama and handwringing."

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Dhillon was asked if she believed President Donald Trump would pardon her and other officials in the administration, in the event of Democrat investigations.

"I have no idea. I haven't ever discussed that with him, asked for it," she replied. "And I have done nothing, in my opinion, that would require that, but, you know, that's up to the president."

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