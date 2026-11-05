‘America even harder’: Steve Deace's fiery message to conservative Christians after midterms

In the wake of Tuesday night’s blue wave that left the GOP shell-shocked and conservatives reeling, BlazeTV host Steve Deace has a blunt message for his audience: “Go harder.”

“I’m not wearing black today for a funeral. I’m wearing it because it’s time to raise the black flag. To quote Andrew Breitbart: ‘War,’” he says.

As devastating as the midterms were, they delivered a clarifying warning every patriot needs to hear, says Deace: “We are a culture deeply at war within itself and two difficult cultures warring among themselves.”

He acknowledges that there are real problems inside the GOP and the Trump administration, but only the people in the room can fix them. For conservative Christians, the assignment is different.

“Here’s your call to action this morning after what you just heard,” says Deace. “It’s not to whine; it’s not to lament; it’s not to get another anonymous screen name online; it’s not to check out; it’s not to quit.”

“Your job now is to America even harder.”

That doesn’t mean louder outrage, more keyboard warring, or waiting for someone else to fix the party. It means intensifying the concrete, daily work that actually sustains a culture — starting with the things only you control.

“You will go to church Sunday harder. You will listen to the sermon harder. ... You’ll repent harder. You’ll pray harder. You will love your spouse harder. ... You’ll love your children harder. You will work harder,” Deace implores.

“If you’re an activist, you will activate harder. You will tailgate this weekend harder. You will Christmas harder. You will Thanksgiving harder. You will 'Merica even harder.”

This is the Christian’s way of going to war, Deace argues.

“We don’t roll over. We are the people of the stone was rolled away. ... We don’t black-pill. ... If you’re a Christian, it’s never over.”

Midterms, he says, handed conservatives the “energizing, mobilizing” gift of “clarity.”

“We can only control what we can control, and what we can control is caring and sharing our traditions and heritage and legacies as Americans even harder,” he declares.

“As Charlie once said to me before he got murdered ... ‘Go hard,’ so what I’m saying to you ... is your job now after [midterms], whatever you’re doing as an American, is to go harder.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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