This leading AI-detection company just gave you the tool to unmask fake videos

As AI videos simultaneously become seemingly ubiquitous and harder to detect, one company has released a promising solution on the cutting edge of AI slop identification.

An AI detection company released a new video and image scanner to assist with detecting the increasingly realistic content generated by artificial intelligence.

The sophistication of AI-generated videos has forced the company to take extra time.

On Wednesday, Pangram released two models, Pangram Image 1.0 and Pangram Image Flash 1.0, that it describes as "state of the art" in the emerging field of artificial intelligence detection.

The flagship model, Pangram Image 1.0, is said to achieve 99.96% accuracy in detecting edits, compression, and robustness, while the smaller model offers frame-by-frame analysis of AI-generated content at a slightly low accuracy.

Pirate Wires spoke with Max Spero, the CEO and co-founder of Pangram, to discuss the new model's launch.

AI detection has been around since 2025, yet, as Spero explained, the sophistication of AI-generated videos has forced the company to take extra time to ensure its model won't be obsolete on arrival.

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Yuliya Taba/Getty Images

“We’ve been very careful with our release cadence to make sure we only release something that we think is truly state of the art by a large margin,” Spero told Pirate Wires.

The Pangram CEO also told Pirate Wires that the room for error is constantly shrinking, demanding constant improvement to the models.

“I think the difference between 98% and 99.9 is just so huge in this space,” he said.

AI videos, commonly referred to as "AI slop," has taken a number of interesting forms — some more concerning than others.

As video generation capabilities have improved dramatically, examples have abounded of "AI influencers" gaining thousands of followers, "AI comedians" stealing jokes from real comedians, and AI-generated war footage distorting public perceptions of the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

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