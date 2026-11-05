Trump takes no accountability for midterm bloodbath: ‘He just never gets to that point’

Republicans just got destroyed in the midterms, but President Trump doesn't seem particularly interested in admitting anything went wrong. Instead, he’s celebrating what he calls the “greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”

BlazeTV hosts Dave Landau and Stu Burguiere are far from convinced.

“The results were not good, and conservatives, Republicans, anyone who was not a socialist pretty much got smoked. With the exception of Florida, basically, everything went the wrong way,” Stu says.

“Trump says in an interview he will accept the election results,” he continues, noting that “every single Democrat I’ve talked to for the last two years has told me he would not accept the results if he lost.”

“And then he lost and he’s accepting the results,” he adds, before playing a clip of the president in a post-results interview on Fox News.

“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don’t view it as a hit on me. I think we’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” Trump said.

However, Dave isn’t loving Trump’s response, comparing it to “saying when my dad was the sickest before he died, ‘I had the best two years with him.’”

“One of the things I’ve wanted from the day that Donald Trump came down the escalator is for him to just be like, ‘Look, it’s not going well, and I screwed X, Y, and Z up, and here’s how we’re going to fix it.’ And he just never gets to that point,” Stu agrees.

“I understand why he does it. He’s a big believer in the power of positive thinking. He believes he can will things into existence,” he adds.

While Trump’s response wasn’t what Stu and Dave hoped for, Trump has had a “rough decade.”

“There is something to be said of the Democrats for the constant impeachment going at him, the way that the media has conducted themselves when talking to him. It’s been a very rough decade,” Dave says.

But the rough decade isn’t being made better by Trump’s actions, as Dave says he “did not arrest the people that should have been arrested,” journalist Nick Shirley has been “going around and figuring out fraud online before you have the people that should be discovering it,” and ICE is being “very performative."

“But I mean, the way that everything was handled to actually fix the country, I think, has been pretty rough if I’m being honest,” he adds.

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