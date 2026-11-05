Russell Brand found GUILTY of rape and sexual assault

British comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. The jury deliberated for eight hours over two days, according to the AP.

Brand is accused by six women of rape and sexual assault during a period when he was one of Britain's top performers.

'If I want something ... I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire.'

The 51-year-old has denied the allegations and claimed that all the encounters were consensual. He said he was addicted to sex when he was younger.

"My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations," he said to jurors during his testimony.

"Brand used his influence, status, and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women," said Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police. "As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement."

The comedian was convicted of raping a fan at his home in 2009.

The woman said they met after one of his comedy shows and that she went home with him and consented to sex. However, he went on to anally rape her, causing her physical injuries, she said. She claimed she told him to stop but that he ignored her pleas.

Another conviction involved the sexual assault of a woman during a birthday party in London in 2004.

He was acquitted of other allegations of sexual assault.

Prosecutors cited a quote from Brand's memoir, "My Booky Wook," as evidence in court.

"If I want something — whether it’s a job or a woman — I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire," he wrote in the 2007 book.

His attorneys argued that the victims had gone to police only after a Channel 4 documentary aired anonymous accusations against Brand in 2023.

Judge Joel Bennathan rejected Brand's request for bail so that he could spend time with his three children. Bennathan said the chance of Brand fleeing before sentencing was too great.

"I regret the hardship caused to the children, of course," said the judge. "But the hardship has been caused by serious criminal offending by their father."

Some legal experts said he could face a lengthy prison sentence for the offenses, with a chance at life in prison.

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Brand's wife had testified for him as a character witness in the trial that lasted four weeks.

In recent years Brand sought the spotlight less and became a wellness and spiritual influencer. He has quoted the Bible and said he converted to Christianity.

Critics accused him of using the Bible to shield himself from rape allegations.

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