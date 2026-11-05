Did Obama steal 'first Muslim senator' title from Michigan's El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed shares more in common with former President Barack Obama than just a Saracen name and Democrat politics: both have been credited with at least one identity-politics first.

It appears, however, that El-Sayed's first — his election as the first Muslim to the U.S. Senate — qualifies only because one of Obama's provocative assertions has been dismissed as a slip of the tongue.

'A historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement.'

First Muslim

Overlooking or perhaps rewarding his radicalism and "anti-white racial hatred," Michiganders voted on Tuesday to seat El-Sayed in the U.S. Senate.

The Democrat decisively defeated former Rep. Mike Rogers (R), a win that was not only consequential in terms of Democrats' conquest of the U.S. Senate but — according to radicals, foreigners, and the liberal media — historic because of his religious identity.

In his victory speech, the Democrat introduced himself as Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed and gave praise to Allah in Arabic. He then boasted that he had proven wrong an alleged doubter who told him "a Muslim was unelectable."

Linda Sarsour — the Islamic activist who told fellow radicals last year to "abolish Israel" — was among the many radicals who touted El-Sayed's election as historic. She told Democracy Now, "To elect the first Muslim American to the United States Senate is no easy feat in a country that has the most powerful people spewing anti-Muslim hate."

Nihad Awad, the national executive of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, congratulated El-Sayed on "making history as the first American Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate and for defeating both anti-Muslim hate and the anti-Palestinian lobby in the process."

"Dr. El-Sayed’s victory represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement and a historic defeat for the politics of hate," added Awad.

RELATED: Last-minute dirty tricks: Michigan voters reportedly being told they can't split their ticket as Democrats defect for Rogers

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Obama, not just the 'first gay president'?

In his heyday, Obama was credited with multiple firsts besides being the first American president with a noncitizen father and the first president born in Hawaii.

For his support of homosexual "marriage," Newsweek celebrated the former president with a cover story in 2012 calling him the "first gay president."

Years earlier, he was widely celebrated as America's first black president — even though Bill Clinton was previously conferred that title for displaying, according to author Toni Morrison, "almost every trope of blackness: single-parent household, born poor, working-class, saxophone-playing, McDonald’s-and-junk-food-loving boy from Arkansas."

A supposed slip-up in an interview with ABC's "This Week" just prior to the 2008 presidential election prompted some Americans to suspect that then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) was also the first Muslim serving in the U.S. Senate.

In the Sept. 7, 2008, interview, Obama said to George Stephanopoulos, "You're absolutely right that John McCain has not talked about my Muslim faith, and you're absolutely right that that has not —"

"Your Christian faith," Stephanopoulos interjected.

"My Christian faith," said Obama.

While Obama's "Muslim faith" remark was written off as a flub, he provided skeptics with additional fodder, specifically his reported recollection of the opening lines of the Arabic call to prayer and recital "with a first-rate accent"; his repeated defense of Islam; his Islamic heritage; and his assertion in a June 28, 2007, speech that America was no longer just a Christian nation but also a "Muslim nation."

Despite speculation and numerous fact-checks about Obama's faith, Obama has long maintained that he is a Christian, "rooted in the Christian tradition."

Obama's professed faith means that El-Sayed might, after all, be the first openly Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.