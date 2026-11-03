Last-minute dirty tricks: Michigan voters reportedly being told they can't split their ticket as Democrats defect for Rogers

The Republican National Committee's Election Integrity team warned poll workers not to break the law after reports that some told voters they weren't allowed to split their tickets.

The RNC Counsel's Office sent Michigan county clerks a stern letter demanding that they follow the law. The Michigan Constitution explicitly allows voters to select a straight-ticket option on the ballot but specify particular candidates from the other party farther down the ticket.

'The RNC is monitoring this issue in real time, and we are prepared to take whatever actions are necessary to protect Michiganders’ rights to vote for the candidates of their choosing.'

"We have received credible reports from across Michigan that election inspectors are telling voters that, if they vote a straight party ticket, they may not cross over and vote for a candidate from the other party," RNC Election Integrity counsel Luke Bunting and senior counsel James Hasson wrote in the letter. "As you know, that is false. The Michigan Constitution expressly permits voters to select the straight party option but then cast votes for individual candidates of a different party."

"As a clerk, it is your obligation to administer this election in accordance with state law and the Michigan Constitution. The Secretary of State has been notified and has taken steps to address this issue," the RNC lawyers wrote. "The RNC is monitoring this issue in real time, and we are prepared to take whatever actions are necessary to protect Michiganders’ rights to vote for the candidates of their choosing."

RELATED: Scanners down, ballots 'already submitted': RNC plays whack-a-mole on Election Day

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Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan U.S. Senate race over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on Sunday. She also cited El-Sayed's close friendship with controversial streamer Hasan Piker and his views on Israel and Jewish Americans.

Several notable Jewish and black Democrats have signaled that they are voting for Rogers.

“Please don’t feel as though that you cannot, if you liked Mike Rogers, that you cannot vote for him. You can, if you want to,” Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters told the New York Post on Monday.

Rogers has an uphill battle ahead of him. Michigan hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.

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