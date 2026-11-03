Glenn Beck: Two blue states could CHANGE the women's sports debate

The fight to keep boys out of girls' sports is heading for a major test at the ballot box — and the results could change everything. Founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics Jennifer Sey is hopeful that the blue states potentially affected might be ready to finally draw a line.

“There’s ballot initiatives on November 3 in two very blue states, Washington and Colorado, where I live. If they pass their two ballot initiatives to protect girls' sports, it’ll be the first time in blue states that there are laws specifically defining the category,” Sey tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“In Washington it's polling really well,” she explains. “I know that. In Colorado we had polling going in, and that informs our articulation of the initiative, and we got 20% more, 25% more signatures than we needed to get on the ballot. We don’t have polling right now, but going in to get the ballot initiative secured, we had very positive polling, 60%, 70%.”

“I mean, this is a unifying issue,” she adds.

“Let’s say it wins by 60%,” Glenn says. “What do you think that does to that 40%? That is going to set their hair on fire.”

“If we win in one of these deep-blue states, it could start a cascade of other blue states doing ballot initiatives, I hope,” Sey replies.

“If we win, though, I don’t think it will be over, because you’re right, the 40% or the ones who lost are going to be outraged. And just because there’s a law doesn’t mean they’re not going to keep doing what they’re doing, which is allowing boys to compete in girls' sports,” she continues.

“But there will be a boundary, and we will have recourse when it happens. And it is happening in Washington. It happens all the time,” she adds.

In fact, it’s happening right now with a boy named Logan Mihailoff, who switched from the boys' cross country team to the girls' at CAS High School in Washington.

“He went from placing bottom of the pack to making the podium every time,” she says.

“So I think Washington has a great shot. I think in Colorado we have a shot. I’m nervous; I won’t lie. But I think we do have a really good shot,” she adds.

“I think the tide is turning,” Glenn says. “I think we’re in this weird place. You know, the tide is turning, but the left is becoming so angry, so angry and so vicious.”

“I think people are alerted to the crazy on the other side, and they say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that,’” Sey agrees. “And it’s not a cascade, but one by one, little by little, I think cracks are being made, and I think people are distancing themselves from that side of things.”

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