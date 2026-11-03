Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowksi and other sports celebrities FIRE UP voters near TPUSA events

Republican voters in New Hampshire were thrilled on Tuesday to find four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowksi encouraging them to vote on Election Day.

Videos on social media showed Gronkowski taking photos with his fans and waving the U.S. flag at motorists.

'It doesn't matter what side you're voting for; it just matters about you coming out and voting.'

Other former sports stars seen at polling places included boxer Floyd Mayweather, Red Sox All-Star Kevin Youkilis, and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Gronkowski interacted with voters and fans near a campaign tent in Bedford for Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA chief operating officer Tyler Bowyer posted videos of the former New England Patriots player on social media. Mayweather was also spotted near a TPUSA tent in Hudson, according to WMUR.

Despite media speculation that the sports figures were there on Turning Point's behalf, someone close to TPUSA's Election Day activities told Blaze News that the organization was not involved in Gronk's appearance.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte posted a photo of herself with Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, in Bedford.

"The air is brisk and the people are just so wonderful, and [I'm] just taking pictures with everyone that are coming out here to vote," said Gronkowski to WFXT-TV.

"It doesn't matter what side you're voting for; it just matters about you coming out and voting," he added.

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Gronkowski has not been overly outspoken about his political beliefs. He has said that he preferred visiting the White House under President Donald Trump over the visit under former President Barack Obama. But that's because Obama restricted the players' access, while Trump let them roam about the White House.

Obama also told Gronkowski to keep his shirt on at the White House event.

In 2024 Gronkowski enthusiastically backed Elon Musk's suggestion to simplify the tax code.

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