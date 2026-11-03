Abdul El-Sayed is so radical that even Democrats are turning on him

It takes a pretty radical candidate to make a Democrat cross party lines and endorse a Republican whom she recently accused of being a “racist.”

But that’s exactly what’s happening in Michigan, where Rep. Haley Stevens has withdrawn her support for Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and thrown her backing behind Republican Mike Rogers.

“Unlike in Texas, you have Democrats who ... of their own volition are realizing how dangerous this guy is and turning against him, like Democrat Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who ran against him and now says she is not supporting Abdul,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains, before playing a clip of Stevens endorsing Rogers.

“Hey, Michigan. As you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away. And he’s right. And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” Stevens said.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan [Piker], who gets trafficked on our college campuses. A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot, and she’s absolutely right. And what our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate,” she added.

“You would think it would take a pretty radical guy for a Democrat in the state of Michigan to decide to endorse a Republican,” Gonzales comments. “Like, that’s crazy.”

“Even CNN and MSNBCs of the world were like, ‘This is probably not a great alliance.’ Like, why are you cozying up to a guy that outwardly hates America and says that America deserved 9/11? That’s kind of a bad look,” she continues.

However, plenty of Democrats are not happy with Stevens' withdrawal of support — especially Hasan Piker, whom Stevens had cited as a reason for being unable to endorse El-Sayed.

“There are plenty of others out there in the Democratic Party coalition who oppose our ideology, who oppose our worldviews, who oppose us, but at least they keep quiet, with the full knowledge that we are an important part of this coalition. Perhaps the most important part of this coalition,” Piker said in a recent stream.

“What the f**k were you thinking? You absolute moron,” he said of Stevens. “You think people are going to hear this and go, ‘Well, that does make a lot of sense. I too hate Hasan Piker.’ What are you, f**king nuts? She became such a Republican that she lost IQ points. Did you get John Fetterstroked? What the f**k is going on?”

Piker also called her a “petulant child.”

But Piker isn’t the only one lashing out at Stevens. Democrat James Carville also went on a rant against the Democrat, calling her no better than a “used condom.”

“Your political career is over. If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom,” Carville said.

“The Democrats don’t even think you’re worth a used condom. But that’s about where you are. You made your bed. Sleep in it,” he added.

“This is how they treat you,” Gonzales says.

“They have absolutely no morals or values or principles on which they stand. They just intend to use your morals and values against you. They don’t believe in country over party. They believe in the ends justify the means,” she adds.

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