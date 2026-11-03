Republicans FLIP governor's seat in Guam — but Democrats pick up island's House seat

The first results of the midterm elections are a mixed bag for Republicans and Democrats.

While Republicans were able to flip the governor's seat for Guam, Democrats flipped the island's delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

'Hopefully that’s an indication for things to come!'

Guam is a U.S. territory and as such has a delegate in the House but does not have a vote on legislation. The island also does not have any representation in the U.S. Senate.

Democrat candidate Alicia Anne Garrido Limtiaco defeated incumbent Republican Del. James Moylan 51% to 48.8%, according to VoteHub.

Del. Moylan won the 2024 election by six percentage points over the Democrat at the time, meaning support flipped from Republicans by a margin of eight percentage points. On the other hand, turnout for presidential election years is usually much higher than for midterm elections.

Republican Vicente Anthony "Tony" Ada defeated Therese M. Terlaje for the governor's office by about three percentage points in the latest results on Tuesday. The Democrat conceded the election.

President Donald Trump celebrated the Republican victory in the governor's race.

"Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada!" he wrote on Truth Social.

"Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come!" he added.

Guam has a unicameral legislature, rather than a House and Senate, but Republicans will hold a narrow one-vote majority next term.

Democrat Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been in office for the last eight years and was term-limited in 2026.

RELATED: NBC polling analyst finds MASSIVE problem for Democrats ahead of Election Day

Guamanians also voted for numerous offices in their local legislature. Voters told Guam News they were concerned most about the lack of tourism and the rising cost of living.

On social media, news of the flipping election led to a flurry of jokes referring to comments made by Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia in 2010 that the island might tip over and capsize if the population grew too large.

There were 59,146 voters registered in Guam for the 2026 general election, according to Marianas Press.

Poll Watch: 2026 midterm polls, averaged

Poll Watch: 2026 midterm polls, averaged pollwatch.theblaze.com

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