NBC polling analyst finds MASSIVE problem for Democrats ahead of Election Day

NBC chief data analyst Steve Kornacki outlined the latest polling ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

On Sunday, Kornacki documented some of the negative polling for Republicans and President Donald Trump before identifying one massive problem for Democrats.

'Are they willing to take the next step and vote for Democrats given how unpopular Democrats are as a party?'

Kornacki highlighted the results from an NBC News poll taken last week. One question asked respondents how they feel about the Democratic and Republican Parties in general.

"Republicans are not popular, but this is about where they were back in 2018 in Trump's first midterm," said Kornacki.

"Look at the Democrats: 29% favorable, 52% unfavorable. This is different from 2018. In 2018, the Democrats as a party had much better numbers than this," he added.

"And that does raise a question: Voters out there who disapprove of Trump, aren't happy about where the economy is, inflation, are they willing to take the next step and vote for Democrats given how unpopular Democrats are as a party?" Kornacki asked rhetorically.

"Or does that keep the Democrats from fully capitalizing on what otherwise for them is a very promising political climate?" he concluded.

Polling expert Frank Luntz fleshed out some of the other problems with polling accuracy that may further deflate Democrats' hopes.

"I got 2016 wrong. I believed in the exit polls. Trump voters walked away, refused to participate, because they thought that it was against them," he told CNN in October.

"They thought that the polls were all biased," Luntz added. "And that's what Republicans are being told right now: 'Don't believe the polls. They're not accurate.' Well they may be, we're about to find out."

RELATED: Pollster Frank Luntz CRUSHES Democrats' hopes over favorable polling

Kornacki did lay out some of the bad news for the president, who has a 40% approval rating and 60% disapproval in the latest polling.

When asked who should control Congress, 52% of respondents said Democrats should while only 45% said Republicans should control Congress.

Also challenging for Republicans is that slightly more people say they are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, 51%, than the 49% who said they are satisfied financially.

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