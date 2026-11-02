Trump bashes 'radical left' group accused of handing gift cards to voters: 'This is a criminal offense!'

The president has blasted a liberal political action committee in Kansas for allegedly handing out "monetary incentives" to voters just ahead of Election Day.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) said in a press release Saturday that he sent a cease and desist letter to BlueStem Kansas for allegedly "offering gift cards to voters for voting."

'We have photographic evidence. This is a Criminal Offense!'

Kobach said a voter claimed that a person identifying as a canvasser for BlueStem offered the voter a $5 gift card.

"Under K.S.A. 25-2409, election bribery includes giving, offering, or agreeing to give a benefit in exchange for voting at a public election," he wrote. "It is a severity level 7, nonperson felony. Federal law, 52 U.S.C. § 10307(c), separately makes it a crime to pay or offer to pay anyone for voting in an election that includes federal candidates."

Trump blasted the group in a post on Truth Social.

"I have just been informed by the Great Attorney General of Kansas, Kris Kobach, that a Radical Left PAC operative was caught on camera going door to door in Wichita offering gift cards to people for votes," he wrote Sunday.

"We have photographic evidence. This is a Criminal Offense!" he added.

Kobach said he requested that the group preserve communications related to the alleged election incentives, which is a step taken in anticipation of possible legal action.

"As attorney general and before that as secretary of state, I have prosecuted many cases of voter fraud in Kansas, including voting by noncitizens and double voting," said Kobach in a statement.

"But I never thought that a group in Kansas would be so brazen as to go door-to-door three days before a general election offering voters monetary incentives," he added. "This sounds like Chicago in the 1950s, not Kansas in the 2020s. As long as I am attorney general, those who violate our election laws will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

RELATED: Trump offers massive reward for tips on voter fraud

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas accused Democrats of direct involvement in the scheme.

"Chuck Schumer’s Democrats tried to buy out Kansas through ads, but when that wasn’t working they have resorted to pure bribery," wrote Marshall on social media. "Please report any illegal election activity to the Attorney General‘s office!"

BlueStem Kansas says on its website that it advocates for health care access and gun control and opposes school choice in the form of vouchers.

Marshall is losing by a narrow margin to his Democratic challenger, according to the Blaze News Poll Watch average of polls.

Kansas Senate polls 2026: Marshall vs. Hamilton

Kansas Senate polls 2026: Marshall vs. Hamilton pollwatch.theblaze.com

Every public poll of the 2026 Kansas Senate race, Roger Marshall (R) vs. Adam Hamilton (D), and the Blaze polling average. From Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!