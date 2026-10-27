Trump offers massive reward for tips on voter fraud

The president said anyone who reported voter fraud would be eligible for a million-dollar reward if it led to an arrest and conviction.

President Donald Trump announced the award on his Truth Social account on Monday, just days before the pivotal midterm election day.

'Only I can make this promise to you.'

"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!" he wrote.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

It's unclear what the source of the award money would be.

The Trump administration is currently in a legal feud with California officials over a list of people identified as likely "noncitizen" voters registered to vote.

On Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals refused an emergency request from the Department of Justice to force California to segregate mail-in ballots from those on the list.

In September, the president also promised to hand out $5,000 checks as a kind of dividend if Republicans won both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

"Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders," he explained.

"Because we've done so well and because our country is making so much money, that only I can make this promise to you," he added.

RELATED: Pollster Frank Luntz CRUSHES Democrats' hopes over favorable polling

Most pundits believe the Republicans will lose control of the House and maybe even lose the Senate as well, though some say that polling may not be capturing an accurate measure of voter sentiment.

The president has long maintained that he was cheated out of victory in the 2020 election by voter fraud.

Generic Congressional Ballot polls 2026: Democrats vs. Republicans

pollwatch.theblaze.com

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