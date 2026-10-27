RFK Jr. delivers scathing message about the Muslim Brotherhood in Michigan speech

As election season draws into its final week, many candidates and politicians are making their final rounds with voters across the country.

And Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came out swinging for the GOP in Michigan.

'The Christians have been expelled. They've gone from 20% of the population to 4% of the population. These were genocides.'

On Monday, RFK Jr. joined Michigan gubernatorial candidate John James and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers at a campaign event in Grand Rapids to make a final appeal to voters in what may be one of the highest-profile Senate races in the country.

And RFK Jr. spent a portion of his time dropping some lines about the Muslim Brotherhood.

He called the Muslim Brotherhood a "death cult" that embraces "murder and genocide," causing the nations it overtakes to become "atrophied and stagnant."

"There's 500 million Arabs in the world. And yet they don't produce science. They don't win the Nobel Prize. ... They don't produce literature. ... All of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood. They have created stagnant societies," he said.

By contrast, he said, traditional Islam gave rise to "art and literature and science and engineering" and societies that for 1,000 years "were highly tolerant and pluralistic and cosmopolitan."

While many in the corporate media fired back with examples of Arabs winning prizes and participating in culture, it seems that they unintentionally — or intentionally — ignored the primary point he was making: The Muslim Brotherhood's "death cult" ideology has created a "stagnant society" — not that the Arab world does not have culture.

The HHS secretary went on to say that societies under the control of the Muslim Brotherhood are most effective at producing "hatred and war and victimization."

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He also reminded the event attendees that the Middle East has not always been Muslim.

"There were millions and millions of Christians. Those were all Christian countries," RFK Jr. said. "Egypt was a Christian country, Libya was a Christian country, Algeria was a Christian country, Iraq was a Christian country, Syria, Lebanon was a Christian country in 1948. The Christians have been expelled. They've gone from 20% of the population to 4% of the population. These were genocides."

"The only people they tell that 'our objective is not genocide' are Western dupes and useful idiots," he went on.

Rogers' Democrat opponent, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, better known as Abdul El-Sayed, has repeatedly been accused of extremism, up to and including the insinuation that he and his family are tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed has denied these allegations.

According to Blaze News' Poll Watch, El-Sayed is favored by 2.6 points over Mike Rogers with seven days left before the general election.

Vice President JD Vance appeared in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to support Rogers before a planned trip to Weatherford, Texas, to lend his voice to another of the most contentious Senate races in this election cycle.

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