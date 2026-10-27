Crime rates PLUMMET under Trump, says new DOJ report

The newest crime report from the DOJ's Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that non-fatal crime has plummeted during the first year of the second Trump administration.

The preliminary estimates from the National Crime Victimization Survey — which collects information from victims of non-fatal crimes, not data from police reports — show a significant decrease in violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, theft of motor vehicles, and other household theft in 2025.

'This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.'

The survey said non-fatal violent crime, which excludes simple assault, fell by 25%, from 9.9 out of 1,000 in 2024 to 7.4 out of 1,000 in 2025. This includes rape, sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Aggravated assault also dropped by 31% over the same period, from 4.5 per 1,000 people to 3.1 per 1,000 people, according to a Justice Department press release on Monday.

"This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working," said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward in a press release statement.

“Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.”

Property victimization dropped by 19%, burglary or trespassing rates are down by 25%, motor vehicle theft is down 30%, and other kinds of household theft are down by 19%.

"Each year, BJS collects information from a nationally representative sample of about 240,000 persons, aged 12 or older, in about 150,000 U.S. households on the frequency, characteristics, and consequences of non-fatal criminal victimization in the United States," the DOJ explained.

The DOJ said the drop in crime rates was the greatest since the survey began in 1973.

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Democrats have resisted some of the president's orders on criminal enforcement by accusing him of employing authoritarian measures in order to intimidate his political opponents.

Others like Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, have admitted that the president sending federal law enforcement has helped stamp out crime.

Some estimates put the economic cost of crime to be between $4.71 and $5.76 trillion on an annual basis.

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