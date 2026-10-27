JD Vance says he might NOT run for president in 2028, but Pat Gray isn't buying it

Vice President JD Vance is hinting that he may sit out the 2028 presidential race — but BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t convinced.

“You mentioned a couple minutes ago that in a couple years you might be out of a job,” a Michigan reporter said to Vance. “That, even in the structure of the sentence, suggests that you’d be running for a continued job.”

“Not necessarily,” Vance replied.

The reporter then asked: “Is there a chance you don’t run for president in 2028?”

“Of course there’s a chance,” Vance said. “Man, we’ve got four little kids. My wife has never loved politics. She loves public service. I think, you know, you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible.”

“But I really — people ask me this question all the time, and I think they assume because I’m a politician, of course, he’s going to run for president in 2028,” he continued.

Vance went on to explain that when it comes to “big life decisions,” even his wife will admit that he’s a “procrastinator.”

“I hate thinking about it. And what will happen is that first of all, after all these fine people elect Mike Rogers United States senator for the state of Michigan, what’s going to happen is then I’ll have to think about it,” he said.

“And then I will actually have to make a decision. But you know, anything could happen,” he adds.

“I don’t buy it. He’s running,” Gray comments.

“I can’t imagine a vice president not running,” he adds.

“It’s very difficult for him to run because he’s going to have to run on Trump’s agenda. And he’s going to have to try to separate himself from that,” Jeff Fisher says.

“He might not have to because the economy could get a lot better between now and then when the war goes away, and it should,” Gray says.

“I really believe that,” he adds.

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