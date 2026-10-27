Paxton flips Texas Children’s Hospital from transgender hub to detransition clinic

Texas has successfully transformed one of the main operating bases of the "trans" regime into a refuge for the regime's victims.

Quick background

Despite chatter in 2022 about ending the practice, physicians at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston continued performing sex-rejection interventions on minors.

'A clinic cannot give me back what I lost, but it can help patients rebuild their lives.'

In 2023, following whistleblower revelations about the ongoing sex-rejection interventions at Texas Children's Hospital, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into it.

A lengthy investigation by his office's Healthcare Program Enforcement Division then ensued, and Paxton secured a settlement with Texas Children's Hospital earlier this year.

The hospital was required, among other things, to:

permanently cease "providing, directly or indirectly, any sex-rejecting procedures" and referring patients to third parties for such medical procedures;

revoke the privileges of and fire physicians who were involved in the hospital's sex-rejection operations; and

pay nearly $10 million in civil penalties to "resolve claims brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act and the federal False Claims Act for billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal 'gender-transition' interventions."

RELATED: 'Not medicine — it's malpractice': Trump HHS buries child sex-change regime with damning report

Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

Per the terms of the settlement, Texas Children's Hospital was also required to establish a detransition clinic to "help patients reverse the damage caused by ideologically motivated physicians who harmed patients by performing dangerous medical interventions for the purpose of 'transitioning' them."

First in the nation

Paxton announced on Tuesday that Texas Children's has opened the detransition clinic.

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner who has raised awareness about the horrors of sex-rejection medical interventions, told Blaze News, "Texas Children’s accepting appointment requests for detransition care is significant because people living with the consequences of transition deserve to be taken seriously."

"A clinic cannot give me back what I lost, but it can help patients rebuild their lives," continued Cole. "The medical system has a responsibility to care for the people who trusted it, including when those patients regret what was done to them."

According to Texas Children's, the clinic offers a team of multi-disciplinary experts with specialties including endocrinology, surgery, primary care, fertility counseling, psychiatry, and speech pathology.

The hospital is obligated to provide all care at no cost to patients for the next five years. To fund services beyond the initial five-year window, the hospital must include the detransition clinic as a specific gift designation on its "Giving" webpage.

Paxton vowed that he will "ensure that this clinic provides the care and support that victims of the radical left’s gender ideology deserve."

"This is an important step toward caring for a group of patients who have long been overlooked," Dr. Kurt Miceli, chief medical officer at the medical advocacy group Do No Harm, said in a statement to Blaze News. "Detransitioners have suffered because of the lies sold to them by transgender activists. Their struggles were often dismissed or ignored by the medical establishment. Yet they deserve as much support and care as we can give."

Miceli added, "The Detransition Clinic at Texas Children’s is a step in the right direction. We hope to see more hospitals open similar clinics, without the Department of Justice having to step in."

Cole suggested that the establishment of a detransition clinic presents a great opportunity "for research into improving life after transition."

"There are serious unanswered questions about how best to care for detransitioners," Cole told Blaze News. "If Texas Children’s is going to serve these patients properly, it needs to confront those questions: Which treatments actually help? What can realistically be restored? How do patients’ physical and psychological needs change over time?"

The clinic should be judged on whether it materially helps victims and whether it advances that knowledge, said Cole.

Paxton, who faces off with a supporter of the sex-rejection regime in the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate next week, said on Tuesday, "We will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids."

Texas Children's did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Just a week away from Election Day, Democrat James Talarico still holds a slight edge over Paxton in the Texas U.S. Senate race, according to Blaze News' Poll Watch.

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