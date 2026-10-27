Foreign-born congressman has a different celebration in mind for America's most patriotic month

A total of over 250 congressmen, on both sides of the political aisle, have hatched a plan to change the "heritage" that people celebrate during the most American month of the year.

On Monday, Indian-born Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) proposed a resolution to designate July as "Indian American Heritage Month."

'If y'all are just as American as anyone else, why do you need a month to honor your distinctiveness?'

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by over 200 of Krishnamoorthi's Democrat colleagues as well as 50 Republicans, seeks to honor "the contributions of Indian Americans."

Citing 2023 Census data, the resolution notes that there are "more than 5,200,000 Indian Americans" in the country, though that number has likely increased substantially due in part to legal immigration programs like the H-1B visa.

Krishnamoorthi's resolution holds that July is the appropriate time of year to celebrate the Indian people because July 2 marks the anniversary of President Harry S. Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act of 1946.

The Luce-Celler Act of 1946 was co-sponsored by Clare Boothe Luce and Emanuel Celler, better known for the Hart-Celler Act of 1965.

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The law made Filipinos and Indians racially eligible for naturalization; it was passed in anticipation of the successful independence movements of the respective countries.

The Democrat congressman, who was born, coincidentally, on July 19 in New Delhi, India, posted an announcement on social media celebrating the resolution.

The post, which notably bears the colors of the Indian flag without any explicit reference to any American symbols, read: "I'm proud to lead 256 bipartisan cosponsors in a resolution to designate July as Indian American Heritage Month."

"Generations of Indian Americans have helped build and strengthen our country. It's time we honor their contributions and celebrate their enduring legacy," Krishnamoorthi added.

The congressman's post, which received more than 300,000 views but only 1,000 likes, was flooded with pushback and negative comments.

"Kind of disgusting to try to coopt the month of our national birthday," one commenter said.

Another commenter pointed out the absurdities of the proposal: "Wait. If y'all are just as American as anyone else, why do you need a month to honor your distinctiveness? What months does India set aside to honor foreign ancestries it welcomed into the country?"

Blaze Media's Logan Hall even joined the fray, saying, "Hey buddy not sure if you are aware of this but July is when we celebrate America and Americans."

While the resolution was overwhelmingly led by Democrats, it is also supported by dozens of well-known Republican lawmakers, including Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr; Texas Reps. Jake Ellzey, Ronny Jackson, and Dan Crenshaw; Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick; New York Reps. Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik; and Ohio Rep. Mike Turner.

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