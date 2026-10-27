Florida female, 44, carjacks Good Samaritan who tried to help her after she crashed stolen car — but victim fights back: Cops

A Florida female carjacked a Good Samaritan who tried to help her after she crashed a stolen vehicle last week, but the victim fought back, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies around 2:47 p.m. Friday received reports of a hit-and-run crash near Northeast 54th Street and Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach, deputies told WTVJ-TV.

'We thought something would happen to her, like she's in shock or something.'

Deputies said 44-year-old Roszetta Benjamin was in a stolen vehicle when she was involved in a crash with three other cars, the station said, adding that the people in those cars sustained minor injuries.

But after the crash, Benjamin kept driving and was soon involved in another crash at the intersection of North Federal Highway and Hillsboro Boulevard, WTVJ said.

Officials said the stolen car Benjamin was driving was then disabled, and the other driver had non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.

Investigators told WPLG-TV that a Good Samaritan stopped to help Benjamin, but she allegedly tried to carjack him.

WPLG said the two struggled over the vehicle, and deputies said Benjamin put the car in drive during the struggle.

She then crashed into a gas station's convenience store, WTVJ reported.

Wade Anby Beau, who works at the Mobile gas station, told WTVJ he heard a loud crash and ran to the store to help. Beau added to WTVJ that a driver who also witnessed the crash made a U-turn to also try to help.

"We thought something would happen to her, like she's in shock or something," Beau told the station.

Beau said the woman was acting erratically, WTVJ reported, adding that photos from the scene showed the woman standing on the hood of the car after she crashed into the store.

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Beau noted to WTVJ that he spent two days cleaning in the store after the carjacked vehicle crashed through one of its windows; drink coolers were knocked own, and shards of glass were everywhere.

"It could be, like, something major, because people are always walking through here," he noted to the station.

Benjamin was charged with carjacking, kidnapping, grand theft, and hit-and-run, WTVJ said, adding that a judge set Benjamin's bond at more than $104,000.

Benjamin remained behind bars Tuesday, jail records show.

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