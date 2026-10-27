Gavin Newsom makes damning admission about socialist takeover on undercover camera

The Democratic Party is undergoing a socialist takeover, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leading prospective candidate for 2028, doesn't appear at all bothered.

Townhall Investigations published undercover footage on Monday that appears to show the radical governor welcoming the Democratic Party's transformation and the mainstreaming of radical policy proposals from the Democratic Socialists of America.

'We have to completely reimagine it.'

In the video, which is dated Oct. 17, a person off-screen can be heard saying, "I was wondering 'cause I'm a younger voter and a lot of us, like, we want to see the Democratic Party move forward. You know, we don't want more Kamala Harris. We want, you know, more, I guess, democratic socialist policies."

The individual then asks, "Where do you see, I guess, the Democratic Party going?"

Newsom responds, "I think no one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently. So I think that the DSA — the energy, and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change — is very much going to be the dominant — I mean, that's going to be the mainstream Democratic [Party]. Absolutely," according to the video.

"You can't play in the margins any more," Newsom continues, according to the video. "The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't — we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine it."

RELATED: 'Cold civil war' about to heat up? DataRepublican exposes evidence of color revolution plot

Blaze News reached out to Newsom's office but did not immediately receive a response.

Last month, Newsom emphasized in an interview with "PBS NewsHour" that there is no daylight between the radicalism of the Democratic Party and the DSA. Responding to the suggestion that "there seems to be some distance between [Democrat] leadership and those DSA candidates," Newsom said, "But not the ideas."

The DSA's ideas, if put into effect, would leave the republic unrecognizable. The DSA's 2026 program advocates for:

abolishing the presidency, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate, and the Electoral College;

expanding the House of Representatives;

defunding police, taking steps "towards fully abolishing the police and prison system," and ending qualified immunity;

abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, halting all deportations, granting amnesty for all illegal aliens, and ending visa caps;

ranked-choice voting in all elections;

nationalizing large corporations;

extending voting rights to noncitizens;

eliminating fossil fuels;

establishing Washington, D.C., as a state;

universal health care, including "complete access to reproductive and gender-affirming care";

reparations for slavery;

eliminating restrictions on abortion and sex-rejection mutilations;

universal rent control and recognizing housing as a human right; and

defunding the Pentagon and closing overseas U.S. military bases.

According to a New York Times/Siena University poll released on Saturday, twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the top choice for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination with 12%. Newsom placed second in the poll with 9%.

Among possible 2028 Republican presidential nominees, Vice President JD Vance was first with 33%; Secretary of State Marco Rubio was second with 23%; and President Donald Trump was third with 3% despite the 22nd Amendment, which says, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!