Beloved janitor bursts into tears after school district awards her unexpected honor for 39 years on the job: 'I can’t speak'

A beloved former Texas school janitor — who spent nearly four decades cleaning classrooms and helping students — burst into tears after receiving an unexpected honor from the school district.

Marilyn Hampton retired as a custodian in 2022 after working for the Aubrey Independent School District for 39 years. Hampton told WFAA-TV that she continued to work by caring for infants and toddlers in the Aubrey Independent School District's Early Bird Learning Center.

'God put you where you are supposed to be.'

During a school board meeting last Wednesday, Aubrey ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Saylor asked Hampton if she could perform one last task.

Saylor asked Hampton to roll out a red carpet in front of the speaker's podium in the room.

Hampton, 76, unrolled the red carpet but did not initially realize what had been written on it. It read: "Marilyn Hampton Elementary School."

Saylor announced that a new school would officially be named the Marilyn Hampton Elementary School.

Hampton broke down in tears upon hearing that the new school would be named in her honor. "You’re too good. I wasn’t expecting this. Thank y'all. I can't speak," Hampton said through tears, according to the New York Post.

"Oh my goodness. Oh God. You all are the best," the elated Hampton said.

Hampton told the room, "I didn’t bring my phone."

Then Saylor quipped, "That's OK, it'll be everywhere."

Saylor said Hampton is "truly Aubrey ISD."

"She may not have the official title of an educator, but she was in every meaningful sense a teacher and an educator at heart," Saylor said of Hampton.

"Her teaching legacy that she left behind about being kind, work hard, continue to persevere, and overcome," Saylor added.

Saylor said the school board takes "great pride in honoring those who have really contributed to the lives of our kids."

The Aubrey Independent School District said the surprise announcement was done to "publicly put a stamp" on Hampton's legacy.

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Hampton told WFAA on Friday, "I still can’t believe it. I haven’t stopped crying."

The school board presented her with a Marilyn Hampton Elementary School T-shirt.

Hampton remarked, "Can you believe it? I can't. I cannot. All I can say is God is good."

Hampton proclaimed that her "heart is full."

Hampton said she once felt like a failure because she never attended college but later found that being a custodian brought her satisfaction. Hampton said, "I just thought, 'You know, Marilyn? God put you where you are supposed to be.' And I’m very happy with the way things turned out."

During her time as a custodian, Hampton not only cleaned the school, but also bought school supplies and helped struggling students study for tests.

"When I could help a kid and turn their smile up instead of down, that's what I wanted to do," Hampton said.

Hampton said, "Whoever thought a janitor would have a school named after them?"

"My goodness. What an honor. It's an honor that I never thought in my lifetime I would have seen," Hampton continued. "It's not anything I could have even imagined."

The Marilyn Hampton Elementary School, which will be located in Aubrey, Texas, is set to open in August 2027.

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