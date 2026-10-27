Hells Angels biker sentenced after pleading guilty to coercing sexually explicit videos from children online

A 42-year-old member of the Hells Angels biker gang was sentenced after pleading guilty to numerous charges related to child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators of the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit opened an investigation into Ryan Van De Car on November 16, 2023.

He will remain on federal probation for the rest of his life and will be prohibited from associating with any member of the Hells Angels.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover operation and found Van De Car was utilizing "multiple online chat and social media platforms" in order to "obtain illicit photographs and videos involving children."

Law enforcement officers "seized and examined multiple electronic devices" with evidence that Van De Car was using social media platforms to "exploit juvenile victims," as well as obtain and distribute child sex abuse media.

Prosecutors also said he had produced and distributed "adapted child pornography and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children."

Investigators identified Van De Car's accounts on the Kik platform that included "littlelove14369," "familylustfun," "30 Days on Kik," "Ryan Nice," and "Not new account was taken 42 m USA bi married dad."

In April 2025, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in California on one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and production of adapted child pornography.

In September, he was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, according to the Fontana police. He will remain on federal probation for the rest of his life and will be prohibited from associating with any member of the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang after his release.

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Fontana Police Dept. social media release

"The Fontana Police Department recognizes the investigative efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies, forensic personnel, investigators, and prosecutors whose combined efforts contributed to the successful prosecution of this case," the police department said.

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club was founded in 1948 in the city of Fontana.

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