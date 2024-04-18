Bikers beat down man who shot and killed victim at bar during fight over ex-wife, Washington state police say

Patrons at a Washington state bar, including some bikers, beat up and held down a man who allegedly shot and killed a man after an altercation in the parking lot.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to calls of a shooting on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at the Old Hwy 99 Bar and Grill north of Tenino near Offutt Lake.

Patrons told police that a man and his female companion arrived at the bar and got into an altercation with the victim before the man shot him, according to the Olympian.

Some of the witnesses then beat down the suspect, described as a man in his 60s from Tenino, and held him until police arrived.

Police said there were two bullet wounds in the victim, who was identified as Gaylord “Travis” Sayers, one in his right side and one in the center of his abdomen.

The suspect was provided medical treatment and then arrested by police. The man's companion, described as a woman in her 40s, was also arrested for charges related to the shooting.

Court documents later said that the fatal altercation was a result of an ongoing confrontation between two groups before the incident at the bar. One of the men who identified himself as a member of the biker club said that the fight began between a man and the current husband of his ex-wife.

He said the victim had threatened to knock over their bikes at the bar, and they came out to confront him when he arrived in his red Kia vehicle.

Witnesses said the bikers allegedly assaulted the man by punching him in the face and breaking his cellphone. When they turned away from the car, he pulled out a gun and shot at one of the men.

Patrons told KING-TV that they were shocked such a crime could happen at their quiet bar.

"It's a good place, we come out here all the time Tuesday, Taco Tuesday, have a great time," said a man named Dave who has gone to the bar for 25 years. "This is something that I would never have seen happening here."

"I'm just horrified to see something like this happen at this wonderful little establishment," said Maureen Brown, who has worked at the bar for more than six years. "It's a very close-knit community where people really care for each other and for something like this to happen is just traumatic for the whole area."

Here's more about the incident:

