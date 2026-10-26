Chicago man organized hundreds of FAKE ROBBERIES so that 'victims' could obtain visas — judge gives him stunning sentence

On July 13, 2023, a "robbery crew" entered the Bucktown Food & Liquor in Chicago and robbed five people of their wallets. One robber accidentally opened fire and began the unraveling of a massive immigration fraud scheme.

The "fake" robbery was one of hundreds at restaurants, liquor stores, gas stations, and coffee shops orchestrated by 29-year-old Parth Nayi of Woodridge, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Officials were able to identify more than 100 people, most of Latin and South American origin, who had obtained the fake robbery service from Nayi.

The DOJ said that Nayi was paid between $5,000 and $30,000 for each fake robbery by migrants hoping to fraudulently obtain a U visa, which is available to those who are victims of certain crimes and participate with law enforcement.

He would hire the fake robbers and coach the fake victims on how to report the incidents to police and then apply for the visa in order to obtain legal status, according to the press release. Recipients of the U visa could obtain special status and, in time, even permanent resident status.

Officials were able to identify more than 100 people, most of Latin and South American origin, who had obtained the fake robbery service from Nayi, according to CWB Chicago. However, the DOJ believes that "thousands of individuals who posed as victims" were involved in the scheme.

In the July 2023 robbery, one of the fake robbers shot a 26-year-old clerk in the abdomen. He survived his injuries, CWB Chicago reported.

Five others besides Nayi were convicted in connection with the investigation.

Nayi pleaded guilty to only one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

Despite perhaps being involved in hundreds of immigration fraud incidents, on Thursday, Nayi was sentenced to only two years in federal prison and a fine of $50,000.

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The abuse of the U visa system was decried by immigration attorney Xavier Borjas to WBBM-TV in May 2024.

"It's very disheartening, because there are so many people that unfortunately do qualify [for U visas] and have been victims of these crimes that you want to ensure hopefully get some sort of ... relief," he said.