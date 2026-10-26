North Carolina state Senate candidate makes disturbing threat online before hours-long standoff, police say

A Libertarian candidate for the North Carolina state Senate was arrested after he said online that he wanted to committed suicide.

Jonathan D. Miller suggested he wanted to get into a gun battle with police in posts beginning on Sunday evening.

'The whole police department is chasing me with guns drawn. This should be fun.'

"I have decided I no longer wish to live and I will be killing myself tonight," he wrote. "I know this will upset some of you, but I can no longer continue this suffering. I hate my life and every moment is painful. Tonight I end that pain. Do not contact me. I do not want to talk."

"The whole police department is chasing me with guns drawn. This should be fun," he posted on Monday.

"I f**ked up and talked to the negotiator on the phone long enough for them to box me in. They have dogs so I'm probably done for," his last post on Monday reads.

Hours later at about 3 p.m., the Cary Police Dept. indicated that he had been peacefully taken into custody.

They had performed a welfare check at his home on Glen Echo Lane at 8:26 a.m. after receiving numerous calls from concerned citizens who had read Miller's posts.

"He had a firearm and was ordered not to touch it, and he took off running," Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said during a media briefing.

That resulted in an hours-long standoff at his apartment complex, Sult said.

"He was in a dark place," he added. "Felt like he was on his last leg."

Miller also called in to WRAL-TV during the standoff.

"Last night I was pretty depressed and suicidal, and I sort of put a suicide note on X, and it has gone quite viral," Miller said on one of the calls. “Actually, millions of people have seen it. I usually get about 50 views on my post, but this one has gone super viral on me. I spent all night crying and angry and upset and depressed and all the emotions. And this morning I was tired, but I had things I needed to do. And I didn't kill myself."

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He then explained why he was running from the police.

"Because I don't want them to take me into custody and then lock me up in a hospital," Miller said.

"If I go to the hospital, I'll spend approximately 15 to 30 seconds every day with a doctor, and that'll be my time to talk it out," he added. "He'll write me a [prescription] for a drug that doesn't help, and in a few days I'll be right back where I'm at now."

He also chided the police for not catching him.

"They have been chasing me since this morning," Miller said. "They're not very good at it. They really probably should get some more training on tracking somebody down."

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