Nick Freitas warns young conservatives: ‘If you black-pill, they will win’

More young conservatives are starting to believe the system is rigged, the American dream is dead, and there’s no point in fighting for a better future.

While BlazeTV host Nick Freitas understands the frustrations driving that “black-pill” mindset — he also knows that doesn’t make it right.

“I’m watching more and more of the young right check out and black-pill,” Freitas says, “And I’m asking myself, how does that help?”

“I don’t understand how, again, we get to this point where it’s like, ‘Well, it’s just not worth fighting for,’” he adds.

“It’s a complex thing,” co-host Christian Hines chimes in. “But you know, you can go through the list ... like the economy is not doing great, you have, you know, what, a generation of asset price inflation without any accompanying increase in wages to match it to the point now that homes are unaffordable for most people under the age of 30.”

“Good luck building wealth because the wealth has already been built,” he adds.

Hines points out that the “runaway asset price inflation” is “generational.”

“So those who already own the assets, which tend to be older people ... they have benefited greatly from the current system,” he says.

“Whereas younger people that, you know, because they weren’t alive in the 1980s or 1990s, they haven’t had the opportunity to build that type of wealth, and it’s already been built,” he adds.

However, it’s not just the financial doomerism that has Freitas concerned, pointing out that many young men and women no longer believe they’ll find a partner to build a family with.

And he believes this has a lot to do with how they’re raised.

“If you are raising daughters and you are only teaching them what they should expect from their husbands, you’re failing them and you’re failing their future husbands. You need to also teach them what their husbands should be able to expect from them,” Freitas says.

“Happy marriages are ones where people embrace their duties and responsibilities in marriage. And both sides have some,” he continues.

“Now, the pool of people that were raised that way has dwindled significantly. I don’t disagree with that at all. But it’s not erased,” he adds.

And while the attitude of the youth looks bleak, Freitas wants them to realize “that we can turn this around.”

“Like if you black-pill, right, they will win. If our young men on the conservative side, on the right, if our young men black-pill, they will win,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.