Investigation into Democrat ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell heats up as FBI raids Beverly Hills mansion

The investigation into disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell continues, as federal agents raided a mansion in Southern California Tuesday morning.

Swalwell, who resigned from Congress and dropped his 2026 California gubernatorial bid in April, has been under intense scrutiny since five women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. One woman even accused him of rape.

'It might still be connected to sexual offenses, but ...'

Early Tuesday morning, FBI agents raided a home in Beverly Hills, California, in connection with the Swalwell investigation, Fox News reported. The raid occurred at a home on Roxbury Drive near Benedict Canyon Drive around 7 a.m. Pacific Time, according to KABC.

The mansion belongs to billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, KABC reported. Cloobeck ran for governor of California last year and then endorsed Swalwell after dropping out. He publicly distanced himself from Swalwell following the sexual misconduct allegations.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

Former DOJ prosecutor Jim Trusty told Fox News that when it comes to federal search warrants, "digital is king."

"What federal authorities love to find is not necessarily the evidence of the crime itself, like finding a gun or finding a knife or finding money, but finding communications, getting access to computers and iPhones and everything else," Trusty explained.

RELATED: FBI descends on disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell: Report

Trusty then noted that the raid involves federal agents, while sexual assault allegations are typically prosecuted at the state level. "You have to wonder, is there a slightly different angle? It might still be connected to sexual offenses, but does it have to do with obstruction? Does it have to do with false statements when he was being investigated by Congress?" Trusty wondered.

"When you go overt, it tends to mean it's getting closer," Trusty continued. "So we might end up seeing either charges or statements of some substance or even a charging document or a search warrant affidavit that starts to lay this stuff out."

Swalwell's digital devices were confiscated and his D.C.-area home raided by the FBI in August.

An attorney for Swalwell did not respond to a request for comment, and efforts to contact Swalwell were unsuccessful.

Swalwell spent more than a dozen years in Congress, representing the East Bay area of San Francisco from 2013 until his resignation in April.

Declassified FBI documents confirmed that Swalwell admitted to having "physical relations" with suspected Chinese spy Christine "Fang Fang" Fang:

Screenshot of FBI document

This is a developing story.

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