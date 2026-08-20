FBI descends on disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell: Report

The FBI raided Eric Swalwell's home in the national capital on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations against the former Democratic congressman from California, sources familiar with the probe told CNN.

The previous day, federal agents reportedly confronted Swalwell at the San Francisco International Airport and confiscated his electronic devices.

'End the scourge of domestic violence and sexual assault.'

When asked for comment, a spokesman for the Justice Department told Blaze News, "We don't comment on the existence of investigations or lack thereof."

The FBI declined to comment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in early April than a former congressional staffer had accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice while she was allegedly too intoxicated to consent. The woman also alleged that the Democrat sent her an image of his penis via Snapchat.

Three other women accused Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct. One of the accusers, a woman named Ally Sammarco, alleged to CNN that Swalwell sent her unsolicited nude images.

Swalwell responded in a video statement claiming that "these allegations are flat false."

RELATED: California Democrat probed over alleged 'inappropriate sexual conduct' with a staffer

Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

"I've certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife," said the Democrat.

Despite his protest and denials, the damage was done.

Swalwell — shown in newly declassified FBI documents to have allegedly admitted to having sex with suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang — ultimately ended his gubernatorial campaign in California and resigned from Congress in April.

In the wake of the damning reports, both the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office launched investigations into possible wrongdoing on Swalwell's part.

In L.A., Swalwell is accused of allegedly drugging and raping a woman named Lonna Drewes in 2018.

Swalwell is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a former staffer in a New York City hotel room in April 2024.

Swalwell's attorney did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Swalwell is apparently being held to his own standard. After all, he noted in March 2021, "There’s nothing political or partisan about acting decisively to end the scourge of domestic violence and sexual assault."

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