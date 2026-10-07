11-year-old girl found delinquent for attempted murder, rape, and assault of 5-year-old girl in Ohio

Another underage suspect in the horrific attack on a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland, Ohio, has been found to be delinquent of nine charges that included attempted murder and rape.

A 10-year-old boy previously pleaded guilty to attempted rape and felonious assault for his part in the heinous attack.

'My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body.'

The 11-year-old female suspect was addressed as M.H. in court. On Friday, a judge found her delinquent on the charges, which is the equivalent of an adult conviction but for minors.

The girl was attacked on Sept. 13, 2025, in a field near E. 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

The girl testified that her clothing was removed and she was strangled with her own shirt.

Antavia Kennibrew, the mother of the victim, testified in court against M.H., as did the 10-year-old boy. Kennibrew said her daughter was treated at a hospital for weeks after the attack.

"When we left the hospital, she went through severe behavioral changes. She kept saying she's not pretty anymore. She kept saying Earth is a bad place," she said.

In previous comments, she said the attack left her child "unrecognizable."

"What I saw was unbelievable," Kennibrew said. "My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body. Her eyes were filled with blood. Her lips and mouth were filled with blood."

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Kennibrew said the judge answered her prayers when she found M.H. delinquent on all the charges.

"I was very vulnerable. I told the whole world what had happened to my baby," she said. "And I just was hoping, hoping that somebody like, you know, they will help me fight. And they did. And they did. And my baby, she got her justice. She got her justice."

She added that she wants M.H. to face the full punishment allowable by law.

"The maximum for whatever she's able to get," Kennibrew added. "I want her to know that she should never did this. Like, she needs to be able to live with that every day."

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