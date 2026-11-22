American culture has spent years telling men that masculinity is toxic. But preacher, author, and activist John Amanchukwu and BlazeTV host Steve Deace believe the real problem isn't men who are too masculine — it's men who have abandoned the very virtues that make them men.

“You can determine really the shape of a culture by the condition of its men. And you know, there’s this term going around today I completely reject called ‘toxic masculinity,’” Deace begins.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as that,” he continues. “I think it’s all male behavior that is not masculine. That that is what is toxic and that ultimately, to me, masculinity is defined by, I think, the mandate of three virtues: that you protect, you defend, and you provide, and that those are your three prime directives.”





But as Amanchukwu points out, men often fall into traps that distract them from those responsibilities.

“They fall into pitfalls, you know,” he tells Deace. “Whether it’s trying to amass wealth, whether it’s the porn, whether it’s attention-seeking and wanting that side fling to make sure you still got it, right?”

Although “every man needs a moment to get a breather,” Amanchukwu warns that the wrong kind of escape “can be a trap that Satan uses to destroy us.”

Amanchukwu likens it to the biblical story of David at Ziklag, where his men returned from battle to find their city burned and their families taken captive.

“When they get back, they notice that there’s smokestacks coming from their city. And they also see that their wives, their family, their children, their sons, their daughters have been kidnapped and taken away,” he explains.

The men then became “angry with David” and wanted to “stone him.”

“They want to kill him because, you know, they figure that, ‘Hey, man, if we weren’t out fighting this battle, then we would have been here to defend the city and to protect our families,’” Amanchukwu says.

David sought the Lord's guidance, strengthened himself in God, and was told to pursue the captors and recover what had been taken.

“The story goes on to where David inquires of the Lord and what he should do, how he should respond, and then he ultimately encourages himself in the Lord, and God tells him to pursue and to fight and that he was going to reclaim everything that was lost,” he explains.

“But there were a total of 600 men who were eligible to fight in that battle to reclaim their families. But only 400 of the men were able to fight, because 200 of the men were too tired to fight,” he continues. “They were too wimpy to go a little bit further, to work a little bit harder, to dig a little bit deeper, to reclaim their own family.”

“To me, that’s toxic masculinity,” he adds.

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