America is racing China for leadership in artificial intelligence, and that contest will be decided partly by something remarkably old-fashioned: electricity. Data centers cannot operate without it. Yet 21 states are suing the Trump administration to restore federal restrictions on some of the coal- and gas-fired power plants that supply it.

On October 1, a coalition led by New York Attorney General Letitia James challenged the Environmental Protection Agency’s September repeal of major provisions of the Biden administration's 2024 power plant rules. The states say those emissions standards are necessary to combat climate change. The Trump EPA argues they impose heavy costs and threaten grid reliability.

A grid struggling to satisfy new industrial demand will not reserve the resulting price increases for technology companies; households and small businesses will share the burden.

The administration has promised an AI-driven golden age alongside a revival of American manufacturing. Both ambitions require far more generating capacity. An energy policy that makes dependable power harder to build could undermine them. What happens to the AI race if America can design the chips and software but cannot supply enough power to run them? That is not a hypothetical problem for a distant future. Utilities and developers are making investment decisions right now.

AI’s growing appetite

Every AI-generated image, chatbot response, and scientific breakthrough relies on physical infrastructure consuming enormous amounts of electricity. Demand is rising quickly. A June report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimated that data centers could account for 11.8% of U.S. electricity consumption by 2030. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation projects that summer peak demand across North America will increase by more than 224 gigawatts over the next decade, driven substantially by data centers.

Not every proposed data center will be built. But AI is hardly the only source of new demand. Advanced manufacturing, robotics, and efforts to bring industrial production home will also need electricity. If America wants to lead these industries, it must build enough power to support them. The electricity must also be affordable. A grid struggling to satisfy new industrial demand will not reserve the resulting price increases for technology companies; households and small businesses will share the burden.

Yesterday’s rules, tomorrow’s needs

For years, policymakers pursued aggressive emissions targets on the assumption that coal and natural gas generation could be retired or restricted without serious consequences for electricity supply. The AI boom is putting that assumption to the test. A power plant is not a smartphone app that can be launched on short notice. Generation, transmission, and the equipment connecting them to the grid take years to plan, finance, permit, and construct. Policy choices made today influence the power available when tomorrow’s data centers open.

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The Biden administration's 2024 rules imposed carbon-capture requirements on certain coal-fired plants and new natural gas facilities. Such mandates can shape decisions about keeping plants open or building new ones. In September, the Trump EPA repealed most of those provisions, citing costs and reliability. The 21-state coalition wants that rollback overturned.

Wind and solar power can help meet rising demand, but they depend on weather and daylight. Data centers need electricity around the clock. Storage, transmission, and backup generation can close the gaps, but each requires investment and time. Policymakers cannot pretend that dependable power will appear simply because they have set an emissions target. A realistic energy strategy must account for both the amount of electricity the country produces and whether it will be available when users need it.

Big Tech meets energy reality

Companies with enormous AI ambitions are already acting on that reality. In October, Google and Constellation Energy announced a 20-year agreement to add 890 megawatts of nuclear generation through upgrades at existing reactors. Meta's nuclear agreements could support up to 6.6 gigawatts of existing and new capacity by 2035. Amazon plans to power a massive West Texas data center campus with a proposed natural gas plant that could become one of the nation's largest. These are not abstract pledges: Google’s planned reactor upgrades would add power to the grid, while the Texas project is designed to provide electricity directly to an AI campus.

Whatever their past preferences, these companies now need electricity they can count on. Their investments offer a broader opportunity: New demand could help finance power plants, transmission lines, and grid improvements that serve homes and businesses, too. Government should make such investments easier, not harder. Reinstating Biden-era restrictions will make these investments more daunting.

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The price of getting it wrong

America cannot achieve an AI-powered golden age while treating reliable electricity as something to regulate out of existence. The consequences extend beyond the technology industry to household utility bills, the competitiveness of American factories, and the country’s ability to compete with China.

At the moment innovators are discovering how much more electricity the future requires, political leaders are fighting to restore restrictions on plants that could provide it. We are asking businesses to build tomorrow's industries while subjecting them to yesterday's energy priorities.

If supply fails to keep pace with demand, families and small businesses will pay through higher costs and threats to grid reliability. America has the resources and ingenuity to power its next era of prosperity. The question is whether public policy will let us use them.