I watch the news. I see the election results. I listen to politicians make promises they are unable or unwilling to keep, defend positions they cannot explain, and occasionally say things that make me wonder how they even found their way to the podium.

Then I turn from the news to the suffering and disability I've witnessed daily for more than 40 years while caring for my wife.

My gratitude doesn’t rest on election results, competent government, improving circumstances, or freedom from suffering. It rests on the character of the One who governs all things.

Yet, I remain grateful.

Four decades of caregiving have provided me with a front-row seat to human frailty, institutional dysfunction, bureaucratic absurdity, and the limitations of people entrusted with important responsibilities. I've encountered extraordinary kindness and staggering incompetence, sometimes in the same building, sometimes on the same floor.

Yet, I remain grateful.

I live in a remarkable country governed by flawed people, some seemingly hostile to the principles that made this nation exceptional. Still, I cannot think of another country under whose government I would rather live.

For all our frustrations with those who govern, consider the freedoms we still enjoy.

I can attend the church of my choosing. No loudspeaker summons me to mandatory religious observances. I can open my Bible and discuss its teachings without government permission.

My wife, sister, mother, nieces, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters can walk outside without being required to cover themselves from head to toe. They can pursue education, own property, and participate in public life without permission from a male guardian.

I can criticize elected officials without being charged with blasphemy against the state. I can write this column without submitting it to a government censor.

I can defend my home and family without surrendering their safety to the mercy of a criminal.

I can travel freely, pursue a livelihood, vote against those holding power, and challenge government decisions in court. And I can discuss all of it publicly.

And when an election is disappointing, I can complain openly, even at considerable length.

Millions live under governments where such freedoms are restricted, punished, or absent. Are these freedoms perfectly protected here? Certainly not. Are they always exercised wisely? Hardly.

Yet, I remain grateful.

I can recognize our country's failures without dismissing its blessings. Gratitude is not the same as complacency. We protect things, even flawed things, that we understand to be valuable. After all, imperfection is hardly unique to governments.

Of course, political freedom doesn't exempt anyone from suffering. Our Constitution cannot prevent cancer, devastating accidents, or chronic pain. The Bill of Rights cannot make an exhausted caregiver sleep through the night. I know that firsthand.

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But the freedom to seek help, worship, assemble with others, defend ourselves, and speak openly about our struggles is no small thing.

Sometimes, though, I recognize the need to look beyond even those blessings. We live in Montana's Big Sky Country, and the sky seems committed to the name. After decades in a large city where lights obscured the stars, I still stop to stare at what's overhead.

Our dog usually needs one final trip outside before bedtime. While she attends to business, I look toward the heavens. She studies the ground. I study the stars. Between us, we cover a fair amount of territory.

A family member works at NASA and could explain much of what I'm seeing. But her explanations make my head swirl, so I'm content to gaze in wonder and say, “Would you look at that?”

Standing beneath those stars, political outrage seems considerably smaller. So do the pronouncements of those who imagine themselves indispensable to civilization. The responsibilities and sorrows awaiting me inside haven't disappeared.

Yet, I remain grateful.

Under those same stars, I consider my wife. She lives with severe disabilities, yet she has a Savior.

And I am not that Savior. He’s the One who made the stars.

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As Thanksgiving approaches, I’m grateful for America, our freedoms, the kindness of friends, the privilege of caring for someone I love, and mercies that have sustained us through decades of difficulties. Some of those mercies came wrapped in circumstances I still struggle to understand.

Yet, I remain grateful.

Most of all, I’m grateful that the One who hung those stars knows my name and has purpose in all He does, including what I don’t like, understand, or wish to endure.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, we enter Advent, remembering that God did not remain distant from this broken world. In Jesus Christ, He entered it, bore our sin, and conquered death to redeem His people.

My gratitude doesn’t rest on election results, competent government, improving circumstances, or freedom from suffering.

It rests on the character of the One who governs all things.

And this Thanksgiving, I’m particularly grateful to live in a country where I can freely share that message with others.