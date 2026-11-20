Now that generative AI has been around for a while, AI agents are sweeping through the web. These little digital bots are eager to take tasks off your plate to free you up for other activities, both in your personal life and at home. But which ones are worth your time, and can you trust any of them with your data?

AI agents are the next evolution of generative AI. Instead of giving a bot simple commands and receiving simple responses, you can assign an AI agent to complete a task on your behalf. This can be anything, from sifting through your emails in search of important messages to gathering top headlines from your favorite websites to provide a morning digest, booking hotel rooms or flights for travel, and more.

An AI agent is only as useful as the knowledge and instructions you provide.

The sky is the limit now that AI agents are widely available. To be clear, this list is by no means an exhaustive one. There are too many options as it is, so instead, we’re checking out the agents from the top AI companies you know and love (or loathe).

Top five AI agents

ChatGPT Dots: Powered by GPT-6 Astra, Dots are meant to serve as AI assistants that can interact with more than 4,000 different apps within a dedicated cloud-based computer and browser. They draw from past conversations in ChatGPT for added context when carrying out tasks, and although users can review their Dots’ activities, these little agents can also run autonomously, prompting you only when they need your input. Dots require a ChatGPT Pro subscription starting at $100 per month.

Claude Duet: Still in preview, Claude Duet comes in the form of a stand-alone app for iOS and Android. It’s mostly aimed at business professionals, and it can help you stay on top of communications platforms, manage invoices, run payroll, launch social media campaigns, and more. You can only join the wait list for now, and the early preview version is included in the Pro package for $20 per month, or $17 per month when billed annually.

Gemini Tasks: Originally named Gemini Spark, Gemini Tasks operates as a personal errand runner. It can make calls to set up appointments, like if you need a car repair, pay bills with your permission by logging into your accounts using the passwords saved in Google Password Manager, compare prices for products on your Christmas shopping list, and more, all within a virtual machine or the Chrome browser installed on your computer. Gemini Tasks are now free to access without a subscription.

Grok Bot: Also geared toward businesses, Grok Bot is like a team of agents ready to get work done on your behalf. With your permission, it can record what you do on your screen to learn a process and then carry it out on its own the way you would do yourself. Grok Bot operates in a virtual machine, so you can keep working while you assign it to provide support or complete other tasks, like respond to emails, create slide decks, and even co-work alongside other Grok Bots, making you more efficient and productive throughout the day. Grok Bots are included with a Premium subscription at $30 per month.

Meta Muse: Serving as a personal assistant, Muse operates within a virtual machine to take tasks off your plate. It is able to book flights and send emails, and you can even give it multi-step tasks for it to go off and complete, checking in only if it needs your approval on something big, like haggling on the price of the car you want to sell or trying to lower your utility bill. Meta can also make purchases backed by Link purchase protections, with theft protection and guaranteed refunds in case something goes wrong. Meta Muse plans with weekly usage allowances start at $20 per month.

RELATED: Bad guys can make your chatbot steal your private data. Here's how to watch out.

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Why try an AI agent?

There are plenty of reasons you might want to try an AI agent for yourself.

A good AI agent can help you do the things you don't like to do or don't want to do, freeing you up for things you do enjoy. For instance, some Millennials like myself hate to make phone calls. Instead of picking up the phone, you can just tell an agent to help you book an appointment or make a reservation.

Agents can also serve as useful teammates in the workplace. Let them help with research on a project, cull vast amounts of data for you to review, or put together documents and presentations for that big meeting that is coming up.

AI agents can also help you automate mundane or tedious tasks, like inputting data into a spreadsheet, coming up with meal plans at home, or managing your busy calendar.

The best agents aren't the ones that replace people in their everyday responsibilities, but they enhance what people are able to do.

Are AI agents safe?

An AI agent is only as useful as the knowledge and instructions you provide. The more information you give to it, the more it can do. Unfortunately, more access to your information leaves room for mistakes, misbehavior, and even abuse.

AI agents are imperfect, and they can make mistakes all on their own. Worse than that, though, hackers have learned that they can corrupt AI agents through injection prompts — hidden malicious inputs that can cause an agent to willingly give up user information or act erratically. For this reason, it is best not to trust any one AI agent wholeheartedly, but that doesn’t mean you can’t trust them at all.

Naturally, the safest agents are the ones that run in virtual machines outside your own computer, away from your personal files. In these isolated silos, the agents can only access data you provide. Most of the AI agents on this list are designed with this in mind. However, some, like Gemini Tasks, can access your passwords with your permission, which potentially opens it up to root through every account you own.

When it comes to AI safety, it’s best to follow your gut and provide agents with the least amount of data possible. As for that list of stuff you don’t want to do, your agent can handle the rest.

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