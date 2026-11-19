A Mississippi mother is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby after an autopsy uncovered a disturbing cause of death, according to authorities. Police said the baby died just days after being born.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that authorities responded to a mother needing assistance on Oct. 18 after giving birth.

'These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child.'

"Upon arrival, first responders learned that the mother had given birth approximately one hour earlier and had contacted emergency services requesting medical assistance to have the newborn examined," police said.

The statement said the newborn was rushed to a hospital in Jackson for a medical evaluation. The baby at the hospital "began experiencing medical complications that initially had an unknown cause."

The newborn died two days after being admitted to the hospital.

An autopsy conducted at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The baby's mother — 25-year-old Jantelle Sharon Jordan of Polkville — was questioned Friday at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the interview with detectives, Jordan was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of the baby.

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Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said: "This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child."

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office stated, "Cases of this nature require time, careful examination of evidence, and discretion from those involved to ensure that all facts are properly established, and that appropriate charges can be pursued."

The sheriff's office noted that it would refer the case to the district attorney's office for prosecution once the investigation is completed.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office added, "We urge the public to rely on verified information from official sources rather than speculation or unsubstantiated reports, as the premature release and circulation of inaccurate information can compromise an active investigation and potentially affect the fairness of future judicial proceedings."

The deceased newborn was identified as Jaiden Shane Jordan-Burkes, according to People magazine.

An online obituary said the baby boy's time was "short," but "he made a lasting impact on the family that loved him so dearly."

"He would have loved racing and riding four-wheelers with his father and grandfather," the obituary also said.

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