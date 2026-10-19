Mom kills 3-year-old son, husband at popular family resort, cops say. Then she makes chilling 911 call.

A Pennsylvania woman killed her 3-year-old son and husband at a popular family-friendly resort in the Pocono Mountains, according to authorities. Afterward the mother reportedly called 911 to help her commit suicide.

Around 3:13 p.m. last Monday, law enforcement responded to the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun for a report of a "distressed female," according to a statement the Pocono Township Police Department released.

'Every day, I work so hard to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife.'

"The female, identified as Metallica Rose Harrison of Towanda, Pennsylvania, advised the dispatcher that she needed help committing suicide," the police statement read.

NBC News obtained the criminal complaint, in which Detective Earl Ackerman of the Pocono Township Police Department wrote that Harrison asked the dispatcher for help "to find the vein in her neck to stab" because she was attempting to commit suicide.

Police said officers discovered a deceased adult male and a 3-year-old male child in a room at the resort; they were later identified as the suspect's husband, Charles Harrison, and the couple's son, whose name has not been released.

According to the affidavit People magazine obtained, Metallica Harrison told the dispatcher she had knives and that "my husband and son are already gone in the bed in the living room."

"They’re already gone, I’m sorry," the 27-year-old told the dispatcher, police said.

The affidavit said Charles Harrison appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest while the boy had a single stab wound to the chest.

Police said Metallica Harrison had injuries to her wrist and neck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The affidavit indicates that during the ambulance ride to the hospital, she told first responders: "I f**ked up. I f**ked up. I just needed energy and strength."

Police said she repeatedly made "statements that she wasn't supposed to be here."

"Every day, I work so hard to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife," she said in the ambulance, according to the affidavit. "It wasn’t supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That’s what I envisioned since I was a child."

Police said Metallica Harrison told officers while at the hospital that she was "suicidal, not stupid."

WGAL-TV reported that investigators recovered two teal-handled knives, medication bottles, and containers of what law enforcement believes was blood.

Resort employees confirmed to police that the recovered knives were not the type kept at the Great Wolf Lodge.

Police executed a search warrant at the family's home where they seized 10 teal knives, teal-colored scissors, nine sealed envelopes addressed to Metallica Harrison, four sealed envelopes addressed to Charles Harrison, two journals, a book, financial records, a laptop, a safe, and an envelope, according to WGAL.

Police said of the seized records, "It is common for individuals in these scenarios to document their homicidal and suicidal ideations via hand writings or electronics prior to, during, and after the act has taken place."

Investigators found an electric utility shutoff notice posted on the front door of the home, the warrant stated.

Police said the Harrison family checked into Great Wolf Lodge on Sept. 21 and were scheduled to leave on Tuesday.

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Police records show investigators spoke with the slain father's mother and sister, who told them Metallica Harrison was "dominant" and "controlling" and had isolated Charles Harrison and the boy from Charles' family during the last three years.

WGAL reported, "The women also told investigators that Metallica appeared resentful toward her son and had said she never wanted to become pregnant, the documents stated."

Charles Harrison's mother, April Thetga, said money had been drawn from her son's retirement account to pay for the three-week trip.

"It was definitely odd, but they’d taken their 401(k) out. ... There was nothing we could do about that," Thetga told the New York Post.

Metallica Harrison was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

On Tuesday, Magisterial District Judge Daniel Kresge ordered Harrison held without bail, according to police.

Harrison is being detained at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Police characterized the incident as an "isolated domestic tragedy."

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy," police stated.

Police have not revealed a possible motive and said the investigation is ongoing.

The Great Wolf Lodge said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains."

"It was an isolated family incident, and we’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," the resort's statement continued. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected."

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