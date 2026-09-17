Mom left ominous note at Las Vegas hotel before 'very medicated' cheerleader daughter found dead in murder-suicide: Coroner

An 11-year-old cheerleader from Utah was "very medicated" by a cocktail of prescription medications before being murdered by her "severely depressed" mom, who then killed herself inside a Las Vegas hotel room, according to newly released coroner's reports.

As Blaze News previously reported, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found 34-year-old Tawnia McGeehan and her 11-year-old daughter Addilyn "Addi" Smith dead from an apparent murder-suicide Feb. 15 at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

'The decedent's family reported a history of severe depression with previous prescribed depression medication.'

McGeehan and Smith were found dead in a bed inside a hotel room.

Police stated in February, "Based on the preliminary evidence at the scene, detectives were able to determine the mother shot her daughter before shooting herself."

Coroner's reports released this week reveal chilling new details about the murder-suicide.

KTVX-TV on Wednesday obtained the Clark County Coroner’s investigative, toxicology, and autopsy reports.

The station said a chair was inside, right in front of the hotel room door, with a note on it that read, "Call 911 before walking in 2 dead bodies one is an 11-year-old."

According to the investigative report the New York Post obtained, first responders found the 11-year-old girl wearing pajamas, and a pillow with a bullet hole through it was lying on top of her head.

The report added that McGeehan was mostly undressed, and a semi-automatic pistol was found on top of her chest.

Police said they located three shell casings in the room, and a magazine with live cartridges was found on the nightstand.

Handwritten notes penned by McGeehan said her daughter's cell phone intentionally was left open so photos and videos could be easily seen, according to the report.

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Another New York Post report said the girl's stuffed animals were found sitting on the other bed inside the hotel room, among luggage, a food bag, multiple prescription bottles bearing McGeehan's name, an "opened package" of THC gummies, multiple broken or empty gabapentin capsules, and a clear cup with white residue in it.

Citing the toxicology report, KTVX said McGeehan tested positive for cannabinoids, caffeine, eszopiclone/zopiclone (sedative drug), quetiapine, diphenhydramine (Benadryl), citalopram/escitalopram (an SSRI/antidepressant), desmethylloperamide, gabapentin (anticonvulsant used for pain relief), and lorazepam (depressant used for sedation).

McGeehan wrote in a note that her daughter was "very medicated" before she was murdered and "she slept cuddled with" her mom, the report said.

Smith had caffeine, quetiapine, diphenhydramine, gabapentin, and lorazepam in her system, the report said.

No prescription drugs in Smith's name were found at the crime scene, KSL-TV reported.

Autopsy reports concluded that the mother and daughter died from gunshot wounds to the head; Smith's death was ruled a homicide, and McGeehan's death was ruled a suicide.

The mother and daughter drove to Las Vegas on Feb. 13 so that Addilyn could attend a cheer competition, according to police.

After the mother and daughter missed a Feb. 15 competition and Smith's father could not contact them, he called law enforcement for a welfare check.

The report said McGeehan had been "severely depressed over breakups and [an] ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband."

"The decedent's family reported a history of severe depression with previous prescribed depression medication. They were aware of past suicidal ideations but denied knowledge of past attempts," the coroner's report stated, according to KSL.

McGeehan and her ex-husband had been in a custody dispute for about nine years after they divorced in 2015, according to court records.

Addilyn was a cheerleader for Utah Xtreme Cheer, which was "heartbroken" over the "devastating news."

Utah Xtreme Cheer released a statement in February:

With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away. We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers and continue to send them love as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time. Addi, we love you tremendously.

Lt. Robert Price with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously stated, "This is a sad and tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family."

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