Talarico's pivot from 'God is nonbinary' is all just an act, admits minister at his church

James Talarico has notably tacked to the center on LGBTQ issues to try to win a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, but a minister at his own church claims that those changes are all an act.

Undercover video obtained by the Daily Wire captured a journalist chatting with Rev. Babs Miller, described as "an 'out' lesbian chaplain" at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas.

'If it helps him win, OK.'

On the video, which is dated last Thursday, Miller responds with frustration that Talarico has pivoted from his previous claim that "God is nonbinary."

"He's getting some advice that I don't think he should be following," Miller says.

"And I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he'll change his tune back to where he was," she continues.

Miller also agrees on the video that the political two-step Talarico is doing is just a "game" to help him win the Senate race against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

RELATED: UNDERCOVER VIDEO: 'Shady as f**k' scheme paid people to vote for Talarico in 'roundabout way,' Soros PAC leader caught admitting

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"His campaign has convinced him ... that the Democratic Party is backing off on their stances on trans and all of this, and so his staff is encouraging him to kind of do the same thing, just for the next 50 ... days," she explains.

The video clip closes with Miller stating, "I think it's bad advice, personally, but if it helps him win, OK."

A report from Chron indicates that Miller and Talarico know each other well and that they first met when Talarico was in kindergarten.

"You just knew he was a very special kid," Miller said of the boy she called "Jimmy," according to Chron.

The Daily Wire reported that Talarico has attended St. Andrews for a "long" time. Miller's church bio states that she retired "just before COVID" but returned in 2022.

The church, Rev. Miller, and the Talarico campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Talarico's professed faith-based beliefs have astonished traditional Christians. He has:

used Scripture, specifically Genesis 2:7 and the Annunciation, to justify abortion,

claimed that there are six sexes, and

acted as a "a fierce queer ally," according to the LGBTQ advocacy outlet Pride.

But Rev. Miller has embraced Talarico's version of Christianity, telling Chron, "I think he has done an amazing job of being able to model that you can be a politician, and you don't have to give up your faith."

President Donald Trump, by contrast, said of Talarico back in March: "He may be the Worst Candidate I have ever seen."

"He’s got six Genders, insults to Jesus, only vegan food, was wearing a mask in 2023 and 2024, and is a weak, ineffective guy," Trump added.

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