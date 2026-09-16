UNDERCOVER VIDEO: 'Shady as f**k' scheme paid people to vote for Talarico in 'roundabout way,' Soros PAC leader caught admitting

The head of a Texas political action committee has been caught on an undercover video apparently admitting how his group was able to pay voters indirectly to vote for the group's candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The undercover video, shared Wednesday, was recorded by Townhall and appeared to show Texas Majority PAC organizing manager Sky McAdams explaining how the scheme worked.

'If I was a Republican, I would be pissed. I would be like, that’s shady as f**k.'

"We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things," McAdams says, according to the video. "So it’s, like, a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially. Which is interesting."

While paying voters directly would be illegal, McAdams seemed to admit that his program is "essentially" doing that indirectly.

"You can’t pay someone to vote for someone," McAdams continues, according to the video. "You can’t be like, ‘Here’s $25. Go vote for me.’ You can say, ‘Attend a one-hour class and you can receive $25.’ And then the class just talks about, like, the importance of it. It’s a little gray."

On the video, McAdams smiles and adds, "If I was a Republican, I would be pissed. I would be like, that’s shady as f**k."

The scheme is called a "paid relational program" that is run through software named "Rally" and operated by a company called "Relentless."

Texas Majority PAC was under investigation for allegedly funding state Democrats who fled Texas in order to block a vote on congressional redistricting. The group is funded in part by billionaire leftist George Soros.

Townhall posted the edited video on social media, where it was widely circulated.

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In response to the video, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Talarico's Republican opponent, said, "Absolutely outrageous! James Talarico's team just admitted they are trying to bribe people for votes. Texans aren't for sale, no matter how much James Talarico thinks they are."

A Texas Majority PAC spokesperson told Blaze News that McAdams had misrepresented the program and has since been fired.

"Participants in the program are being paid for grassroots organizing work," the spokesman added in a statement. "The way it was described by one rogue employee is factually incorrect, not how we operate, and they were immediately fired."

Blaze News' requests for comment from Relentless and the Talarico campaign were not returned in time for publication.

Relentless claims on its website that it netted "47,533 Democratic votes" in other campaigns in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania in 2024.

The Texas Majority PAC said in financial disclosures that it had spent $500,000 on services from Relentless. Townhall noted hypothetically that at $25 per vote, that sum could net about 20,000 ballots.

AG Paxton also oversaw the investigation into Texas Majority PAC.

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