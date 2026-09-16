‘Do you have your own math?’ Frank Turek exposes the absurdity of ‘my truth’

When feelings become the ultimate authority, society is in trouble. And based on recent events, it would appear that society is indeed already in trouble — and it’s because of what Christian apologist Frank Turek calls the “war on reality.”

“I don’t have my law of gravity and you have your law of gravity. There’s just gravity. There’s not my laws of logic and your laws of logic. There’s just the laws of logic,” Turek tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

“And so when people come around saying, ‘I have my truth; you have your truth,’” he says, “I like to say to them, ‘Do you have your own math?’”

“You don’t have your own math. You don’t have your own truth either,” he adds.

As this way of rejecting the truth has become all too common, Turek explains, “we’re given over to futile thinking and then ultimately to a depraved mind, where not only are we doing evil, we’re cheering on other people who do it.”

“And I know you covered this,” he tells Stuckey, “but a few weeks ago, that law up in Massachusetts, which allowed a woman to kill her baby up to the moment of birth. And they’re cheering this.”

“They’re not only doing evil; they’re cheering on other people who are doing it. And every OB-GYN knows this. There’s never a reason, if a woman has a problem with her pregnancy in the third trimester, that you need to kill the baby,” he continues.

“You can just do a C-section, take care of the mom. But no, if I choose to kill my baby, then it’s a right. That’s madness,” he adds.

“I mean, we already saw the logical conclusion of that with the Lindsay Clancy trial, in the same state. You have this mentality that a person’s value is dependent upon their location or their size, which is basically the justification of abortion,” Stuckey agrees.

“Now we see that a person’s value and the justice that belongs to them is dependent upon still the woman’s choice and still her hormones and her emotions and everything that was apparently affecting her,” she continues.

“There’s just no sense of, it seems like, because of this war on reality, objective truth and therefore objective justice. You can’t have justice without objective truth, because then everything is like, you know, I call it empathy-based justice,” she adds.

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