Has Britain fallen? Nick Freitas’ documentary ‘The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West’ delivers a dire warning to America

Walk through the district of Whitechapel in the East End of London today, and you’ll feel like you’re in the slums of Bangladesh — so glaring are the Bengali shop signs, the East London Mosque, the hijabs and salwar kameez, and the market stalls shouting in Sylheti.

But mass migration, true to its name, has remade far more places than Whitechapel. From Greater London, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, and Luton, among others, the U.K. looks and feels far removed from the recognizably British country it was just 30 years ago. That’s largely because of the sheer volume of immigrants, but also because of the specific cultures the country has embraced — Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Somali, and other cultures that do not melt into Britain so much as plant their own institutions inside it.

With the government’s open-door, anti-assimilation posture, and with the state branding any opponent of mass migration racist or xenophobic, it’s no wonder immigrant crime has flourished.

As a former Virginia Republican delegate who served during the Biden administration, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas is keenly familiar with being labeled a bigot for protesting the flooding of immigrants, many of them criminals, across America’s own borders.

“Britain and the United States have something in common,” he says. “We’ve both been subjected to a well-funded and organized effort to convince us that mass immigration is necessary economically, socially, and even morally, that to the extent that we have a culture of our own, we should be ashamed of it.”

While the jig is up — people on both sides of the Atlantic have stopped swallowing the lecture — the threat is far from over. With both nations fundamentally altered demographically, the spread of radical Islam poses perhaps the greatest threat to the West.

“The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West” is a documentary from the Heritage Foundation and the Daily Signal that takes a daring look over that very precipice — peering into the future of a world where the West, with its rich history, cultures, and customs, faith-rooted principles, and economic and political traditions, is forever lost.

Nick Freitas teams up with Heritage Foundation experts Mike Gonzalez, Nile Gardiner, and Lora Ries, along with British voices Konstantin Kisin, Matt Goodwin, Winston Marshall, Connor Tomlinson, Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, and Patrick Christys, to not only give an honest assessment of how close we are to losing it all but to unpack the strategy that can pull it back from the brink.

“I absolutely believe that we can still correct this,” says Freitas. “What needs to be understood is that you don't have unlimited time to correct it, and the hour is late.”

Early access to the Heritage Foundation documentary “The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West” is available now on BlazeTV+ exclusively for subscribers. Use promo code NICK for $20 off your subscription.