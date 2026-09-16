‘They don’t have to kill us’: Pat Gray warns the West could demographically defeat itself

What happens when American women stop having children while Muslim families continue to grow?

In a conversation with BlazeTV host Pat Gray, a caller from Michigan warns that the answer is not good.

“Ever since I started studying Islam and Sharia law, I look at everything through an Islamic point of view. And here, they’re procreating us by leaps and bounds. And in the meantime, we’re killing our own children. They don’t have to kill us. They can just let us do this. Go through the abortions,” Rob from Michigan tells Gray.

“They’re going to defeat us if this keeps up,” he adds.

“You’re absolutely right,” Gray says.

“It might not take any effort. They just let us peter out and not procreate ourselves into extinction,” he continues.

“Look how it's spread already. We all knew about Dearborn ... we’ve known about that for a long time. Now, it’s spread to Minnesota ... then we hear about Patterson, New Jersey, which is one of their holiest cities all of a sudden,” he explains, adding, “Then we get it in Texas.”

“It’s almost like a cancer,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, before noting that the Muslim population of Birmingham, U.K., almost exploded overnight.

Birmingham’s 2021 census found that 29.9% of residents identified as Muslim, up from 21.8% in 2011.

While Gray finds it concerning, he has hope.

“I think there’s time to stop it,” he says.

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